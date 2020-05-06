Darlene Aderoju

PEOPLE, Music Writer and Reporter

Most Recent

Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy the Mavericks Again Even 'If It Made No Business Sense'

Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy the Mavericks Again Even 'If It Made No Business Sense'

"Everybody thought I was a knucklehead when I paid $285 million for it, [but] I didn't even care," Mark Cuban reveals on the new podcast series Hey Pal! with Jarod & Dave O
Kids Band Together to Bring Equality in Kane Brown's New 'Worldwide Beautiful' Video: 'One Love'

Kids Band Together to Bring Equality in Kane Brown's New 'Worldwide Beautiful' Video: 'One Love'

The country star recorded the track last year, but in the wake of the racial unrest plaguing the nation, he was inspired to drop it earlier than he had planned
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged: 'I Knew I Loved You the Moment I Met You'

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged: 'I Knew I Loved You the Moment I Met You'

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's engagement comes less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating
Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes Turning 2 Months Old with Adorable Photo: 'My Sweet Boy'

Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes Turning 2 Months Old with Adorable Photo: 'My Sweet Boy'

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child on March 23
Brett Eldredge Releases 'Good Day' Music Video After 'Searching to Find Positivity in My Life'

Brett Eldredge Releases 'Good Day' Music Video After 'Searching to Find Positivity in My Life'

"‘Good Day’ brings me a lot of optimism in tough times and I hope it can do the same for others," the country singer tells PEOPLE
Diddy Honors Late Friend Andre Harrell and Ex Kim Porter with Loving Video: 'Rest in Power'

Diddy Honors Late Friend Andre Harrell and Ex Kim Porter with Loving Video: 'Rest in Power'

"I promise y'all I'm going to finish what we started!!!" Diddy wrote  

Watch Jason Derulo's Most Jaw-Dropping TikTok Videos (from Chipped Teeth to a Shaved Eyebrow)

Watch Jason Derulo's Most Jaw-Dropping TikTok Videos (from Chipped Teeth to a Shaved Eyebrow)

Since joining the platform, Jason Derulo has amassed 20 million followers and counting
Sting's Daughter Mickey Sumner Helps Woman Fulfill Her Late Stepfather's Dying Wish

Sting's Daughter Mickey Sumner Helps Woman Fulfill Her Late Stepfather's Dying Wish

"He looked right at me, and said, 'Give it to Sting,' so I guess that's my final assignment," one woman told Humans of New York
Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Accusers Reveal How Life Has Changed Since Speaking Out

Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Accusers Reveal How Life Has Changed Since Speaking Out

Mississippi Native Singer Maylyn Releases Song for Students Missing Prom amid Coronavirus

Mississippi Native Singer Maylyn Releases Song for Students Missing Prom amid Coronavirus

Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Release New Country Collab with Ava Max for Upcoming Scooby-Doo Film

Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown Release New Country Collab with Ava Max for Upcoming Scooby-Doo Film

Cardi B, Oprah, Lil Nas X and More Team with Miley Cyrus to Honor 2020 Graduates amid Coronavirus

Cardi B, Oprah, Lil Nas X and More Team with Miley Cyrus to Honor 2020 Graduates amid Coronavirus

Melissa Etheridge and Her Son Beckett, Who Died Age 21, Had a Special Bond

"It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all," the singer previously said

All Darlene Aderoju

Brandy Teams with Chance the Rapper on 'Mother's Day Anthem' amid Pandemic and Talks Brother Ray J

Brandy Teams with Chance the Rapper on 'Mother's Day Anthem' amid Pandemic and Talks Brother Ray J

Music // May 06, 2020
Kelly Rowland on Learning to Love Herself — and Going Semi-Nude in Steamy 'Coffee' Video

Kelly Rowland on Learning to Love Herself — and Going Semi-Nude in Steamy 'Coffee' Video

Music // May 06, 2020
The Stranglers' Dave Greenfield Dead of Coronavirus at 71: 'We Have Lost a Dear Friend'

The Stranglers' Dave Greenfield Dead of Coronavirus at 71: 'We Have Lost a Dear Friend'

Music // May 04, 2020
Dwight Yoakam Marries Emily Joyce in Front of Less Than 10 Guests — All 6 Feet Apart

Dwight Yoakam Marries Emily Joyce in Front of Less Than 10 Guests — All 6 Feet Apart

Country // May 04, 2020
Jimmie Allen Is 'Having a Tough Time' Balancing Bipolar Disorder During Coronavirus Isolation

Jimmie Allen Is 'Having a Tough Time' Balancing Bipolar Disorder During Coronavirus Isolation

Country // May 01, 2020
John Legend Honors Coronavirus Workers with Performance for iHeartRadio: 'We Need to Lean on Each Other'

John Legend Honors Coronavirus Workers with Performance for iHeartRadio: 'Lean on Each Other'

Music // April 30, 2020
Beyoncé Teams with Houston Star Megan Thee Stallion on Hit 'Savage' Remix for Coronavirus Relief

Beyoncé Teams with Houston Star Megan Thee Stallion on Hit 'Savage' Remix for Coronavirus Relief

Music // April 30, 2020
How Chingy’s Mother's Death Inspired Him to Change His Life: 'Part of Me Is Gone'

How Chingy’s Mother's Death Inspired Him to Change His Life: 'Part of Me Is Gone'

Music // April 27, 2020
Demi Lovato Says Rehab Prepared Her for Social Distancing amid Pandemic: 'This Is Luxurious'

Demi Lovato Says Rehab Prepared Her for Social Distancing amid Pandemic: 'This Is Luxurious'

Music // April 24, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Donates to Texas Assisted Living Facility & Fans: 'People Can’t Go to Work'

Megan Thee Stallion Donates to Texas Assisted Living Facility & Fans: 'People Can’t Go to Work'

Music // April 24, 2020
Chingy Teams with 'Very Talented' Country Duo Meg and Tyler — Watch Music Video Premiere

Chingy Teams with 'Very Talented' Country Duo Meg and Tyler — Watch Music Video Premiere

Country // April 24, 2020
Omarion Remains 'Unbothered' as Ex Apryl Jones Dates B2K Bandmate: 'It's Just a Challenge'

Omarion Remains 'Unbothered' as Ex Apryl Jones Dates B2K Bandmate: 'It's Just a Challenge'

Music // April 23, 2020
How Megan Thee Stallion Learned Her ‘Savage Challenge’ TikTok Dance While Social Distancing

How Megan Thee Stallion Learned Her ‘Savage Challenge’ TikTok Dance While Social Distancing

Music // April 23, 2020
Rapper Fred the Godson Dead of Coronavirus at 35 as Fat Joe Pays Tribute: 'I Prayed for You'

Rapper Fred the Godson Dead of Coronavirus at 35 as Fat Joe Pays Tribute: 'I Prayed for You'

Music // April 24, 2020
Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Mourns Death of Friend amid Coronavirus: 'She Was Beautiful, Kind and a Nurse'

Tina Knowles-Lawson Mourns Death of Friend amid Coronavirus: 'She Was Beautiful, Kind and a Nurse'

Music // April 23, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Inspired by Late Mom to Stay in School Despite Fame: ‘I Want Her to Be Proud’

Megan Thee Stallion Inspired by Late Mom to Stay in School Despite Fame: ‘I Want Her to Be Proud’

Music // June 28, 2020
Usher, Dave Grohl & More Pay Tribute to Prince on Fourth Anniversary of His Death — Watch

Usher, Dave Grohl & More Pay Tribute to Prince on Fourth Anniversary of His Death — Watch

Music // April 21, 2020
Chance the Rapper Is Loving Extra Time at Home with His Daughters: 'They Make Me Laugh So Often'

Chance the Rapper Is Loving Extra Time at Home with His Daughters: 'They Make Me Laugh So Often'

Parents // April 20, 2020
Bon Jovi Cancels 2020 Tour amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'These Are Trying Times'

Bon Jovi Cancels 2020 Tour amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'These Are Trying Times'

Music // April 20, 2020
Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Debut New 'Musical Theater'-Inspired Duet 'I'm Ready' — Complete with Drag Queens!

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Debut 'Musical Theater'-Inspired Duet 'I'm Ready' — Complete with Drag Queens!

Music // April 17, 2020
Chance the Rapper Texts Wife 'I Love You' When She's Asleep: 'I Say It Eight to 10 Times a Day'

Chance the Rapper Texts Wife 'I Love You' When She's Asleep: 'I Say It Eight to 10 Times a Day'

Music // April 16, 2020
Laura Benanti Covers Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' to Help Fight Against Hunger Amid Coronavirus 

Laura Benanti Covers Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' to Help Fight Against Hunger Amid Coronavirus 

Music // April 30, 2020
Carrie Underwood Stays Fit amid Coronavirus Crisis as She Encourages Fans to 'Believe' in Themselves

Carrie Underwood Stays Fit amid Coronavirus Crisis as She Encourages Fans to 'Believe' in Themselves

Country // April 13, 2020
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Cuddles and an Easter Feast to Mark Holiday in Canada: 'Love U Babe'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Cuddles and an Easter Feast to Mark Holiday in Canada: 'Love U Babe'

Music // April 13, 2020
Kenny Rogers Recalls Growing Up Poor in His Final Appearance — 'We Struggled,' Says Sister

Kenny Rogers Recalls Growing Up Poor in His Final Appearance — 'We Struggled,' Says Sister

Country // April 13, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com