Dana Rose Falcone

The war film based on Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos tells the story of late Navy pilot Jesse Brown and hits theaters in October
Advertisement
As the blockbuster season begins, here are 15 good reasons to grab some popcorn and hit the local cinema (or your couch!)
The couple and their loved ones traveled to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso Saturday for a decadent meal and blessing ceremony
The couple and their families are in Portofino, Italy for their wedding celebration
"I can wail and sing high notes for hours, but that's not the point," the American Horror Story alum — who placed third on The Masked Singer season 7 after competing as The Prince — tells PEOPLE
Firefly, The Prince and Ringmaster competed for the Fox singing competition's grand prize on Wednesday
The couple executive produces the new series, which premieres on the streaming service June 15
Advertisement
"When I showed up, it was all the best guys that had ever been on the show in one group," the 14-time Challenge competitor tells PEOPLE
The new season of the hit Netflix series debuts on May 27 and the actress tells PEOPLE "the scale of it is out of this world"
The couple executive produces the new series, which premieres on the streaming service June 15
"When I showed up, it was all the best guys that had ever been on the show in one group," the 14-time Challenge competitor tells PEOPLE
The new season of the hit Netflix series debuts on May 27 and the actress tells PEOPLE "the scale of it is out of this world"
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron-Braggs got unmasked Wednesday night, narrowly missing out on a spot in the finale of the Fox singing competition
On Wednesday's episode, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra competed for a chance to take on Firefly and Ringmaster in the finale
Advertisement
The Tony-nominated actress tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue how India.Arie inspired the major change
The Stranger Things star started off a new decade earlier this month and tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue, "I've recently felt a lot more empowered"
"We're excited to embark on life as husband and wife," the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE at the launch of her and Rodgers' wedding invitation suite with The Knot Invitations
"I think it just comes together. I don't know that it's something you seek," the actress and 2022 Oscars cohost, who tried out roller derby for The Beautiful Issue, tells PEOPLE of finding love
"It's definitely a challenge to be on this SNL schedule, hence my cold brew addiction," the comedian tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue
Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra returned to the Fox signing competition for the second time — but only three acts moved forward
"I would say, becoming a magician after the age of 70, bad idea," the actress tells PEOPLE
Advertisement
"Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything,” the Marvelous and the Black Hole actress tells PEOPLE
The Emmy-nominated actor tells PEOPLE he considers portraying the 43rd president in the Showtime series to be “one of the greatest challenges of my career so far”
Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra gave their first performances on the Fox competition show Wednesday — and one of their identity's shocked the judges
The star of The Bad Guys tells PEOPLE he found himself "in a state of shock" after director Lynn Shelton died in May 2020 from an undiagnosed blood disorder
Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster competed for a spot in the finale in Wednesday's episode
"I feel really proud to be a part of it," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the 2004 romance
The magician duo competed as Hydra on season 7 of the Fox competition series
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.