Dana Rose Falcone
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell Take Flight in Thrilling Devotion Trailer: WATCH
Article
The war film based on Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos tells the story of late Navy pilot Jesse Brown and hits theaters in October
Advertisement
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2022
Gallery
As the blockbuster season begins, here are 15 good reasons to grab some popcorn and hit the local cinema (or your couch!)
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Pre-Wedding Lunch in the Italian Riviera
Video
The couple and their loved ones traveled to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso Saturday for a decadent meal and blessing ceremony
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spotted in All-Black Ensembles for Pre-Wedding Lunch
Video
The couple and their families are in Portofino, Italy for their wedding celebration
Cheyenne Jackson on The Masked Singer's Surprise Challenges, from Neck Exercises to 'Strategic' Songs
Video
"I can wail and sing high notes for hours, but that's not the point," the American Horror Story alum — who placed third on The Masked Singer season 7 after competing as The Prince — tells PEOPLE
The Masked Singer Names a Season 7 Winner — Find Out Who Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Video
Firefly, The Prince and Ringmaster competed for the Fox singing competition's grand prize on Wednesday
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Want to Help Families Reconnect in Their Disney+ Show Family Reboot
Article
The couple executive produces the new series, which premieres on the streaming service June 15
Advertisement
Wes Bergmann Was Hoping The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Would Be 'a Vacation ... I Was Wrong'
Article
"When I showed up, it was all the best guys that had ever been on the show in one group," the 14-time Challenge competitor tells PEOPLE
Sadie Sink Promises Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be the 'Most Bizarre Season We've Ever Had'
Video
The new season of the hit Netflix series debuts on May 27 and the actress tells PEOPLE "the scale of it is out of this world"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Want to Help Families Reconnect in Their Disney+ Show Family Reboot
Article
The couple executive produces the new series, which premieres on the streaming service June 15
Wes Bergmann Was Hoping The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Would Be 'a Vacation ... I Was Wrong'
Article
"When I showed up, it was all the best guys that had ever been on the show in one group," the 14-time Challenge competitor tells PEOPLE
Sadie Sink Promises Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be the 'Most Bizarre Season We've Ever Had'
Video
The new season of the hit Netflix series debuts on May 27 and the actress tells PEOPLE "the scale of it is out of this world"
En Vogue Reveals Why Going on The Masked Singer as Queen Cobra 'Was a Bit Intimidating'
Video
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron-Braggs got unmasked Wednesday night, narrowly missing out on a spot in the finale of the Fox singing competition
The Masked Singer Picks the Last Season 7 Finalist Who Will Compete for the Golden Mask Trophy
Video
On Wednesday's episode, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra competed for a chance to take on Firefly and Ringmaster in the finale
Advertisement
Why Gilded Age Star Denée Benton Says Shaving Off Her Relaxed Hair Made Her Feel 'Unstoppable'
Video
The Tony-nominated actress tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue how India.Arie inspired the major change
Sadie Sink Feels 'More Comfortable' with Herself at 20 — But Not 'Quite Like an Adult Yet'
Video
The Stranger Things star started off a new decade earlier this month and tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue, "I've recently felt a lot more empowered"
Jordan Rodgers Jokes His Wedding to JoJo Fletcher 'Snuck Up on Us' After 2 Postponements
Article
"We're excited to embark on life as husband and wife," the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE at the launch of her and Rodgers' wedding invitation suite with The Knot Invitations
Regina Hall Says She Feels Most Beautiful 'When I'm Really in Love'
Video
"I think it just comes together. I don't know that it's something you seek," the actress and 2022 Oscars cohost, who tried out roller derby for The Beautiful Issue, tells PEOPLE of finding love
SNL's Chloe Fineman Confesses She Hates 'the Taste of Water,' Wishes She Could 'Live on Cold Brew'
Video
"It's definitely a challenge to be on this SNL schedule, hence my cold brew addiction," the comedian tells PEOPLE in The Beautiful Issue
The Masked Singer Eliminates Fan Favorite Character in the Race for the Last Spot in the Finale
Video
Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra returned to the Fox signing competition for the second time — but only three acts moved forward
Rhea Perlman Learned Magic Tricks for Marvelous and the Black Hole Role: 'It Was Fun'
Article
"I would say, becoming a magician after the age of 70, bad idea," the actress tells PEOPLE
Advertisement
Rhea Perlman Reflects on Cheers' Impact on Her Career 40 Years Later: It Was 'Everything'
Article
"Cheers might have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything,” the Marvelous and the Black Hole actress tells PEOPLE
The First Lady's O-T Fagbenle Practiced His Barack Obama Impression While Playing a VR Game
Article
The Emmy-nominated actor tells PEOPLE he considers portraying the 43rd president in the Showtime series to be “one of the greatest challenges of my career so far”
Ken Jeong Walks Off of The Masked Singer Set After 1 Contestant's Unmasking: 'I'm Done'
Video
Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, The Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra gave their first performances on the Fox competition show Wednesday — and one of their identity's shocked the judges
Marc Maron Thinks About Sudden Death of Girlfriend Lynn Shelton 'Every Day': Grief 'Comes and Goes'
Video
The star of The Bad Guys tells PEOPLE he found himself "in a state of shock" after director Lynn Shelton died in May 2020 from an undiagnosed blood disorder
Ken Jeong Calls 1 Unmasking the 'Biggest Upset' in Masked Singer History During Double Elimination
Video
Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster competed for a spot in the finale in Wednesday's episode
James Marsden Says Fans of The Notebook Still Come Up to Him and Say They're 'Team Lon'
Video
"I feel really proud to be a part of it," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the 2004 romance
Penn Jillette Says He and Teller Chose to Do The Masked Singer Because 'the Judges Aren't Assholes'
Video
The magician duo competed as Hydra on season 7 of the Fox competition series
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com