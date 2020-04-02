Dana Falcone

James Marsden Reveals How Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted 'Raises the Bar' 15 Years After Original
Video
PEOPLE spoke with James Marsden at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 about what to expect from Disenchanted, the upcoming sequel to 2007's Enchanted
Michael Keaton Shouts Out 'Fellow Actor President Zelenskyy' At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards
Article
"I think we really treated all those folks down [in Virginia] and in the world with real dignity," Dopesick star Michael Keaton said while accepting best actor in a limited series or movie made for TV
Murray Bartlett Shouts Out His 'Amazing' White Lotus Costars While Accepting His First Critics Choice Award
Article
The Australian actor also thanked his partner Matt while accepting the best supporting actor in a limited series/movie honor at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards: "You're my anchor and I love you"
Lamar Odom Opens Up on Celebrity Big Brother About Son's Death: 'I'll See Him in an Afterlife'
Article
On Monday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar Odom talked about his son Jayden, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was 6 months old
Valerie Bertinelli Says Heaven Is 'Bright' Following Betty White's Death After Recalling Her 'Gratitude'
Video
Valerie Bertinelli recently spoke to PEOPLE to celebrate her former Hot in Cleveland costar, who would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17, 2022
The Masked Singer Ousts 2 Stars in Group A Semi-Finals — and Ken Jeong Hits the Take It Off Buzzer
Video
Bull, Jester, Pepper, and Skunk faced off for a chance to move forward in the Fox reality competition
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Says the New Season Will Have a Different Tone: 'People Have Lost Their Souls'
Article
The nightlife expert also tells PEOPLE about the surprisingly "interesting thing" about the hard seltzer trend
After two rose ceremonies, Clare Crawley decided on Thursday's episode that the former football player was the only one for her
The Masked Singer Ousts First Group C Contestant — Find Out Who Was Behind the 'Fabulous' Lips
Video
The eliminated celeb asked host Nick Cannon of ex-wife Mariah Carey, "Are you going to get back together with her eventually?"