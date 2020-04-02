Dana Falcone

Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE focusing on entertainment. She has been in the position since 2017, previously serving as an Editorial Assistant. Along with being on The Bachelor and The Masked Singer beats, Falcone covers movie and celebrity topics for Chatter, 5 Things We're Talking About This Week, Scoop and Star Tracks sections along with entertainment features and the annual Sexiest Man Alive and Beautiful Issue.



Prior to joining PEOPLE, she worked at US WEEKLY and ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY and graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She considers drinking Loverboy with the Summer House cast and having Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna crash their interview among her career highlights.