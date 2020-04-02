Dan Heching

Digital News Writer, PEOPLE
Minnie Driver Recalls 'Agony' of Breakup with Matt Damon in Public Eye After Good Will Hunting
Article
Minnie Driver shares recollections from that time as well as other points in her career in her new memoir Managing Expectations
NHL Penalty Box Attendant Injured by Falling Pane of Glass at Bruins Hockey Game in Boston
Article
The scary moment was caught on video when a pane of glass containing a cheering crowd of spectators cracked and fell on NHL official Joe Foley
3 Americans Mysteriously Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, Another Woman Hospitalized
Article
Bahamas Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Chester Cooper, said in a statement that the surviving woman was airlifted to the hospital from Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, where the victims were found
Dave Chappelle Spoke to Man Accused of Attacking Him and Reveals Why He Stormed Stage
Article
Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and two Los Angeles city municipal code violations
Kim Cattrall Reunites with Patricia Field, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell from Sex and the City
Article
The four stars — none of whom were involved in HBO's recent Sex and the City continuation series, And Just Like That... — came together for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women ceremony
FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Article
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that after updated research, the low risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome "warrants" limiting use of the J&J vaccine
Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige's Wedding and Her Sister Bryce Dallas Howard Is Bridesmaid
Article
Paige Howard, 37, married actor and artist Tim Abou-Nasr in a ceremony over the weekend which Bryce Dallas Howard called "a truly magical day"
Goldie Hawn Has 'Slime for Your Mind' Playdate with Granddaughters Rio, 8, and Rani Rose, 3
Article
Goldie Hawn shared a video clip featuring granddaughters Rani Rose and Rio, in which they played with Sloomoo X MindUp's slime
Kim Kardashian Is Overjoyed After Being Gifted a Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair — Watch!
Article
Kim Kardashian, who wore Marilyn Monroe's gown at the Met Gala, received a silver box from Ripley's Believe It Or Not that contained the late film legend's real blonde hair
Blake Lively Praises 'Unsung Heroes' on Her 'Dream Glam Team' Who Helped with Her Met Gala Look
Article
Lively, 34, also shared a photo to Instagram in which she and her team were "practicing" the reveal of her show-stopping reversible gown at Monday's fashion event in New York
Tom Cruise Arrives at World Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a Helicopter He Piloted
Video
Cruise, 59, is reprising his role of Maverick over 35 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters in 1986
Netflix's Love on the Spectrum US Trailer Shows New Group of Singles with Autism Looking for Love
Article
The new series is the American adaptation of acclaimed Australian series Love on the Spectrum
Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Official Trailer Is Unveiled for May the 4th
Article
The highly anticipated series welcomes back Ewan McGregor in the title role
Elizabeth Olsen Texted WandaVision Costar Paul Bettany 'I Miss You' amid Doctor Strange 2 Press
Article
"I'm so used to doing press with him and I just miss him so much," Olsen said at the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Don Lemon Assault Case Dropped by Accuser After 'Inner Reflection' and 'Deep Dive' into His Memory
Article
Plaintiff Dustin Hice said in a statement that his "recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question... were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit"
Kamala Harris Says 'the Rights of All Americans Are at Risk' After Draft Opinion on Roe v. Wade Leaks
Article
"This is the time to fight for women and our country with everything we have," the vice president wrote in a tweet on Tuesday
AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Is Paralyzed After On-Set Injury, Says Fiancée: 'He Nearly Died'
Article
Jonathan Goodwin's fiancée, Amanda Abbington, told the Out to Lunch podcast that Goodwin "broke his spine and severed his spinal cord" in the accident that happened last October
Hillary Clinton Says Supreme Court's Purported Vote to Overturn Roe v. Wade Is 'an Utter Disgrace'
Article
"This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law," Hillary Clinton wrote in a tweet on Monday evening
Supreme Court Would Overturn Roe v. Wade According to 'Draft Opinion' Politico Said It Obtained
Article
The vote was preliminary, so abortion remains a constitutional right until the court rules officially otherwise
Paul Walker's Brother Cody, Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Appear in PSA Against Street Racing
Article
Paul Walker, who starred in multiple films in the Fast and Furious franchise, died at the age of 40 in a car accident in 2013
Snake Handler in South Texas Dies After Being Bitten by a Rattlesnake
Article
Eugene DeLeon Sr. died on Saturday after being bitten during a "Rattlesnake Roundup" event in Freer, Texas, earlier that day
See Shawn Mendes Rehearsing with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show — and Watch the Finished Product!
Article
In his first time co-hosting the late-night show, Shawn Mendes joined Jimmy Fallon for the opening monologue before helping to interview guest Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Hope Solo Announces She Is Voluntarily Entering In-Patient Alcohol Rehab After Her March Arrest
Article
The soccer player was arrested in North Carolina late last month after allegedly driving while intoxicated with her children in the car
Oprah Winfrey Says She 'Literally Did Not Leave the House' for 322 Days Due to COVID
Article
Oprah Winfrey made the revelation while discussing her new documentary The Color of Care, which focuses on racial inequities in the healthcare system
Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell Honor André Leon Talley at 'Moving' Celebration of Life
Article
The Vogue editor-at-large died in late January at the age of 73
