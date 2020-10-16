Cynthia Wang/L.A.
American Idol the Ones to Watch!
Article
As the Top 24 sing to survive, meet seven standouts who just might go all the way
By Liza Hamm/L.A. Lesley Messer/L.A. Jed Dreben/L.A Monica Rizzo/L.A. Cynthia Wang/L.A. Debra Lewis-Boothman/New York City Jennifer Wren/New York City
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com