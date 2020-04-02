Christina Dugan Ramirez
Chris Noth 'Will No Longer Film' Episodes of The Equalizer After Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations
Article
Chris Noth, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and has denied the accusations, starred on the CBS hit alongside Queen Latifah
Mark Indelicato Didn't Know What Playing a Gay Character on Ugly Betty 'Would Mean to So Many'
Article
"It's interesting to see how so much has changed over the last 15 years partially because of Ugly Betty, and I'm really proud of that," Mark Indelicato tells PEOPLE
Grey's Anatomy: Amelia Kisses a New Love Interest While 2 Character's Lives Are in Question
Article
Grey's Anatomy will return in February 2022
Nick Cannon Says Telling His Kids About 5-Month-Old Son Zen's Death Was 'Intense'
Video
"Them being there for me probably helped me keep it together and really deal with it," Cannon says of the love and support he's received from his six other children — specifically twins Moroccan and Monroe
Nick Cannon Recalls 'Beautiful' Final Day at the Beach with Son Zen: 'I See It as a Blessing'
Video
Nick Cannon's son, Zen, died on Dec. 5 from a rare form of brain cancer
Nick Cannon Details the 'Guilt' He Feels After Losing His 5-Month-Old Son Zen to Cancer
Video
"I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures," Cannon says of his time spent with his son, Zen — who died on Dec. 5
Nick Cannon Opens Up About Losing His 5-Month-Old Son Zen to Cancer: 'My Heart Is Shattered'
Video
Nick Cannon's son, Zen, died on Dec. 5 from a rare form of brain cancer
Josh Gad and Isla Fisher Get Romantic in Peacock's New Series Wolf Like Me — See the Photos!
Article
Peacock will release all six episodes of Wolf Like Me on January 13
Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Welcomed Daughter Two Months Ago; Says She's 'Home and Healthy'
Article
Kelly McCreary and husband Pete Chatmon welcomed their daughter Indigo Wren on Oct. 3 in Los Angeles
Former Grey's Anatomy Star T.R. Knight Was Photographed on the Set with Current Stars — But Why?
Article
T.R. Knight portrayed George O'Malley on Grey's Anatomy for five seasons before his departure in 2009
Watch *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris Harmonize in A Very Boy Band Holiday
Video
Members of iconic boy bands *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town are set to appear on ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday on Dec. 6
Carole Baskin Says Tiger King 'Lost Sight of What's Important' and Her Show Gives Big Cats a Voice
Article
Carole Baskin tells PEOPLE her new docuseries, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight — which premieres Nov. 13 on discovery+ — "actually covers the work that we do every day" to save big cats from harm
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Reveal the One Thing They'd Do Differently at Their Wedding
Video
The couple's Aug. 28 wedding will be featured in a two-hour Little People, Big World special airing Tuesday on TLC
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Split After Nearly 1 Year of Dating: 'Right Person, Wrong Time'
Article
The current Dancing with the Stars contestant and Kylie Prew began dating in January
Jamie Lee Curtis Lends a Hand in Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst's Halloween-Themed Sex Reveal
Video
Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst are expecting their first baby together in February
Alec Baldwin Had Breakfast with Halyna Hutchins' Husband and Son After Fatal Rust Shooting Incident
Video
"Honestly, he didn't look good," a source tells PEOPLE of Alec Baldwin, who hugged Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros after meeting for breakfast on Saturday
Halyna Hutchins Stayed on Rust Set After Walkout Because She Felt a 'Responsibility' for Everyone Else's Job
Article
"She put her heart and soul into everything she did," Jonathan McAbee, an actor who knew Hutchins, told PEOPLE during a candlelight vigil held for the late cinematographer
The Talk Hosts Transform into Iconic Athletes for Halloween — See the Photos
Article
PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the CBS show's Halloween-themed episode, airing next Friday on CBS
Grey's Anatomy: Addison Reveals She Nearly 'Checked Into Rehab' After 'Dark Thoughts'
Article
During Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) revealed some intense secrets from her past
First-Ever Grease Night Is Coming to Dancing with the Stars — See the Cast in Rehearsals
Gallery
Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature some original stars from Grease, including Olivia Newton-John, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn
The Fall TV Shows Everyone Will Be Watching
Gallery
All the series heating up as the temperatures cool down
Kate Walsh Returns to Grey's Anatomy: A Look Back at Addison Montgomery's Complicated Past
Article
Kate Walsh will reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy
Mira Sorvino Shares Her Secrets to Keeping Romance Alive After 17 Years of Marriage
Article
Sorvino and husband Christopher Backus wed in 2004 and share four children
Cheryl Burke on DWTS Return After COVID: Felt Like 'There Was a Pillow on My Face as I Was Jiving'
Article
"My lungs felt like they were going to collapse," Cheryl Burke said of returning to Dancing with the Stars with partner Cody Rigsby after recovery from breakthrough COVID-19 case
Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood Comes Out as Bisexual: 'I Had a Relationship With a Woman for 8 Months'
Article
"I was going to go to the grave with this," Amber Portwood said after coming out as bisexual during Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG
