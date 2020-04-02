Christina Butan
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Just Dropped Holiday Deals — and Prices Start at Just $5
Article
Including bedding, beauty essentials, and disposable face masks
Shoppers Call This Compact and Cordless Vacuum the ‘Best in Class’ — and It’s Only $99 Right Now
Article
It’s great for touch-ups and hard-to-reach spots
Amazon Just Shared the Top 100 Gifts Customers Are Buying This Season
Article
Including the Orolay coat, Hunter boots, and Revlon’s hot air brush
Tom Selleck, Adam Driver and More Stars Who've Served in the Military
Gallery
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are actually veterans, too
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Vacuum and Steam Mop Hybrid That Can ‘Cut Your Cleaning in Half'
Article
Even better? It’s on sale
Hurry! Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Oven Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon — Today Only
Article
Plus more Le Creuset on sale for up to 48 percent off
Dove Just Launched a Hand Sanitizer That’ll Keep Skin Moisturized for Up to 8 Hours — and It Starts at $4
Article
It contains the CDC-recommended amount of alcohol without drying your skin
Over 8,500 Amazon Shoppers Love These Memory Foam Slippers That Are ‘Heaven on Earth’ for Painful Feet
Article
Amazon even included them in its holiday gift guide
Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2020 Is Officially Here — and Everything Is on Amazon
Article
Including 72 gift-worthy items, from cozy jackets and stretchy leggings to Dutch ovens and gourmet hot sauce
Target Just Dropped Thousands of Holiday Decorations Starting at $3
Article
Including ceramic trees, festive gnomes, and pom pom wreaths
Amazon’s Holiday Deals Are So Good Right Now, You’ll Think It’s Black Friday
Article
Including 40 percent off Le Creuset and $99 Apple AirPods
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum Is Zooming Up Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart — and It’s $48 Right Now
Article
Shoppers say it’s “Dyson-like”
There Are So Many Good Advent Calendars on Amazon Right Now — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Article
Shop Friends, Disney, Harry Potter, and more options before they're gone for good
Shoppers Say They Prefer This Stick Vacuum to a Dyson — and It’s Only $70 on Amazon Right Now
Article
Yes, seriously
These Are Amazon’s Top 100 Fashion Gifts This Year, Including Trendy Jackets, Silky Lounge Sets, and Dainty Jewelry
Article
We want it all
This Exercise-Friendly Face Mask Is So Popular, It’s Sold Out 12 Times Since It Launched
Article
Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen are fans
Shoppers Claim This Is the ‘Cadillac of Cordless Vacuums’ — and It’s Secretly on Sale for Amazon Prime Members
Article
 You can snag it for as low as $80
Amazon Dropped Its Leggings Gift Guide Filled with 100+ Comfy (and Stylish) Recommendations
Article
We’ll take one of each
The 15 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Home Outlet Right Now
Article
Including forehead thermometers, string lights, and cozy blankets
Amazon Thinks These Are the Best Stocking Stuffers of 2020 — Including Face Masks, Slippers, and Candles
Article
There are so many good finds under $40
People Are Already Raving About This New Leopard-Print Puffer on Amazon — and It’s Only $64
Article
Customers say it’s warm, comfortable, and super cute
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Items for Winter, from Teddy Coats to Dutch Ovens
Article
They’ll keep you super warm and cozy
Amazon’s Early Holiday Deals Have Officially Dropped — and There Are 1,000+ Discounts to Shop
Article
Including stick vacuums, AirPods, and that viral winter coat
The Wireless Earbuds Shoppers Say ‘Sound Better’ Than AirPods Are Just $24 on Amazon Right Now
Article
“These little earbuds are great — price, value, ease of operation — 10 stars!”
Bose’s Ultra Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $150 Off on Amazon for the Next 7 Hours
Article
Only Prime members can take advantage of the deal
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com