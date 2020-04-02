Christie Calucchia

Christie Calucchia is an Ecommerce Lifestyle Writer for Meredith Corporation. She's a fan of cappuccinos, art galleries, and the beach.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Holiday Collection Isn't Available in Target Stores Yet, but You Can Shop It Here
Prices start at $3
Celebrities and Influencers Love These Minimalist Swimsuits That Constantly Sell Out
They're designed to outlast seasonal trends
Amazon Is Selling a Touchless Soap Dispenser That Times How Long You Scrub (and Connects to Alexa Devices)
It's a germaphobe's dream
Joanna Gaines' Favorite Things From Her Summer Collection at Target Start at Just $15
Shop her Hearth & Hand picks.
More Than 80,000 People Love These Sheets, and You Can Get Them on Sale Today Only
Save 15 percent with a special promo code
Today Only, You Can Save 25% on Live Houseplants from The Sill with Our Special Code
If you've ever wanted a plant baby, now's your chance
PSA: Amazon Has a Valentine's Day Gift Guide Filled with Tons of Ideas for Everyone You Love
Here are the 16 things actually worth buying
You Can Officially Buy the Love Fern from 'How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days' (Sort of)
Just in time for Valentine's Day
Le Creuset Cookware Is as Little as $20 at Nordstrom Right Now
New year, new pans
This Silky Pajama Set Makes You Feel Like You Have Your Life Together, Even in Quarantine
According to Amazon shoppers
This Customer-Loved Skincare Brand Just Upgraded Its Popular Vitamin C Serum
Now it has even more naturally brightening ingredients
Athleta, Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic Are All Having Huge Sales Right Now — Up to 75% Off
Face masks, sweaters, leggings, and jeans are all marked down
Amazon Shoppers Say This Cardigan Is Like '3 Sweaters in 1'
There are so many ways to wear it
Macy’s Cut Prices on Over 90,000 Products for Black Friday — These Are the 44 Best Deals
Shop home goods, kitchen appliances, designers clothes, jewelry, and more
This Wine Advent Calendar Sells Out Every Year
It's available for pre-order now
Olive & June Just Dropped Its First-Ever Advent Calendar (and It's Sure to Sell Out)
It comes with mini versions of the brand's fan favorites.
Sales for These Fuzzy Crocs Have Jumped Over 200,000% on Amazon
They come in so many fun colors
Paper Towels Are Selling Out Fast — Here Are 9 Options Still in Stock on Amazon
Get them while you can
Macy's Has 2 Major Sales Happening Over Labor Day Weekend
Save up to 80 percent on sofas, office desks, patio furniture, and more
8 Hand Sanitizing Wipes That Meet CDC Recommendations
They’re great for wiping down surfaces on the go
Meghan Markle Has Worn This Shoe Brand for Years, and Some of Her Go-To Styles Are on Sale
You can save 30 percent (but only for a few more days)
These Easy-Care Floral Arrangements Were Sold Out for Months, but They're Finally Back
Even Mandy Moore is a fan of the look
Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This New Zealand Skincare Brand — and It's Finally Available on Amazon
One eye cream is so popular, it sells every 60 seconds
Birkenstock Sandals Are as Low as $60 at This Secret Sale Site
For this weekend only
This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched Comfy Slides That Look Professional but Feel Like Slippers
Seven layers of cushioning makes them ultra supportive
