Christian Holub

Kate Upton Channels Her Inner Britney Spears to Perform 'Baby One More Time' on Lip Sync Battle
Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike
Reality TV Show Drops People into Wilderness for a Year, Doesn't Tell Them Show Is Canceled
In a statement, Channel 4 representatives promised that the remainder of the show would be aired sometime this year
Dave Chappelle: Key & Peele 'Hurt My Feelings' by Not Giving Me Credit for Their Show
Dave Chappelle's two stand-up specials The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas hit Netflix March 21
Oscars 2017: O.J.: Made in America Wins Best Documentary Feature
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Beyoncé and Jay Z Talk Twins on New DJ Khaled Track 'Shining'
"I want a boy and a girl to fight for truth, but whatever God give me, I'm cool," Jay Z raps
'I Can't Possibly Accept This': Adele Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyoncé in Tearful Tribute
Adele took home album of the year
Adele Stops, Swears, Then Restarts George Michael Tribute at the Grammys: 'I Can't Do It Again, Like Last Year'
Adele sang a rearranged version of the late icon's "Fastlove"
Katy Perry Produces PSA About Japanese-American Internment
After vocally supporting Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, Katy Perry is now turning her focus to opposing President-elect Donald Trump
All the Artists Who Won't Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration
All the Artists Who Won't Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Had a Crush on Jennifer Aniston 'For Years'
"It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say," Jake Gyllenhaal said of working with Aniston
