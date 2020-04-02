Chris Nashawaty
From EW Archives: A Look Back at Roger Moore's Career as the Best Bond
Video
A 2008 interview from EW that takes a look back at Roger Moore's career and how he became "the best Bond."
Warren Beatty Opens Up About Finally Playing Howard Hughes in Upcoming Movie: 'I Had It in My Mind for a Long Time'
Article
Warren Beatty, who is directing and starring in Rules Don't Apply, says time has only helped him clarify the story he wanted to tell about Howard Hughes
First Look! Warren Beatty Unveils Long-in-the-Works Howard Hughes Movie with Lily Collins and Alden Ehrenreich
Article
The Oscar-winning filmmaker tackles his first film in over a decade, Rules Don't Apply, out in theaters this fall
