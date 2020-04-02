Chelsea White

Chelsea White is West Coast Digital Night News Editor at PEOPLE. As a senior news editor, she assigns and edits stories across verticals from crime to style.

Prior to working at PEOPLE, the award-winning journalist has covered everything from the Oscars to violent gang wars for media outlets across the globe including The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Star and Celebuzz as well as producing content for Us Weekly, Women's Weekly, Woman's Day, NW and OK! Magazine.