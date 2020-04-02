Chelsea White

Chelsea White is West Coast Digital Night News Editor at PEOPLE. As a senior news editor, she assigns and edits stories across verticals from crime to style.
Prior to working at PEOPLE, the award-winning journalist has covered everything from the Oscars to violent gang wars for media outlets across the globe including The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Star and Celebuzz as well as producing content for Us Weekly, Women's Weekly, Woman's Day, NW and OK! Magazine.
Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner
The former General Hospital stars' 27-year-old son was found dead in a parking lot, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report
Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Mom and Her Twins, 3, Who Were Mysteriously Found Dead in Car
Autopsy reports reveal how Andrea Langhorst and her 3-year-old twins died almost three months after they were found in their car in a Melbourne, Florida parking lot
Sam Hunt's Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls Off Divorce as Source Says They're 'Doing Their Best'
Hannah Lee Fowler, who is expecting a baby girl with Sam Hunt in May, first filed for divorce in February
Chrishell Stause Is Living with Australian Singer G Flip, Says Source
Chrishell Stause confirmed she is dating G Flip during the Season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset that premiered on Netflix Friday
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split
The Selling Sunset reality star confirmed she has been seeing the "Gay 4 Me" singer during the Netflix show's reunion special May 6
Toddlers & Tiaras Alum Kailia Posey's Death Being Investigated by Washington Authorities
The Whatcom Sheriff's Office in Washington state confirms to PEOPLE they are part of a multi-agency investigation related to the death of Kailia Posey
Naomi Osaka Reveals Why She Stays in Airbnbs When She's Playing and What She Can't Travel Without
“Making healthy choices can be tough on the road, so a spacious kitchen is essential to my wellness lifestyle,” the tennis star tells PEOPLE
Madonna Lists $26M Mansion a Year After She Bought It from The Weeknd — and Asks $7M more!
The pop icon purchased the 12,547-square-foot Hidden Hill estate for $19.3 million from The Weeknd in 2021
Woman Alleging Affair with Carl Lentz Talks About Former Hillsong Pastor on Ex on the Beach
Carl Lentz was fired from Hillsong in 2020 after admitting he had a months-long affair
Bruce Willis Was 'So Kind and Sweet' While Filming One of His Final Movies, Costar Rob Gough Says
“I've always thought of him as iconic, the GOAT, just the man. Knowing that he's able to perform under what he's going through, it just adds to that iconicness,” the American Siege actor tells PEOPLE of Willis
Authorities Release Photos of Bob Saget's Hotel Room Where He Died
The photos were released one week after Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget's three daughters were granted a permanent injunction to block the release of documents tied to the actor's death
MTV Star Ryan Sheckler Has 'Fairytale' Wedding After 90-Day Engagement: 'When You Know, You Know!'
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the former MTV star and registered nurse Abigail Baloun tied the knot in front of guests including Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Confirmed After She Was Found Dead on Campus
The 22-year-old was found dead in an on-campus residence on Wednesday, the university confirmed
Rob Kardashian and Ex Blac Chyna Speak Out After He Dismisses 2017 Lawsuit Against Her
The dismissal comes over four years after Rob Kardashian sued ex Blac Chyna for assault and battery
Empire Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Autopsy Complete After She Was Found Dead Inside a Vehicle
The actress' body was discovered inside a vehicle on Friday near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood
Bob Saget's Family Granted Temporary Order to Block Release of His Death Investigation Records
Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters were granted the temporary injunction after suing officials over a month ago about blocking the release of documents tied to the TV star's death
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Wearing Cleats Worth $200,000 at the Super Bowl –– and We Have All the Details
The Rams star tapped custom footwear legend and artist The Shoe Surgeon to craft the gold and diamond-encrusted cleats –– the game's "most expensive" ever worn
Bob Saget Had Catastrophic Injuries to His Head, Was COVID Positive When He Died: Autopsy
Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida
Medical Examiner Rules Bob Saget's Death an 'Accident': 'Likely Incurred from an Unwitnessed Fall'
"The death of Mr. Saget was the result of blunt head trauma," the medical examiner said
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
The Extra correspondent died on Jan. 30. She was 30 years old
Fredrik Eklund Is Leaving the Million Dollar Listing Franchise: 'It's Time for the Next Chapter'
A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Eklund's recent fallout with costars Josh Altman and Josh Flagg "didn't factor in any of his decisions"
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is 'Fine' After Being Involved in a Multi-Car Accident Which Left 1 Person Injured
A rep for Arnold Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE he is concerned about a woman who was injured in a car crash involving the actor Friday
Kanye West Raps About Kim Kardashian, Beating 'Pete Davidson's Ass' & His New Girl in Song with The Game
In a new song titled "Eazy," the rapper makes his feelings clear about the Saturday Night Live star and reveals his feelings about how his children are being raised
Brandon Thomas Lee and Brother Dylan Selling Malibu Home Featured in The Hills: New Beginnings for $3M
The sons of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee put their stunning 5-bedroom home on the market Thursday
Authorities Detail How Bob Saget Was Found Dead as 911 Call Notes Actor Had 'No Pulse'
Police said Saget was found lying on his back in bed with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed
