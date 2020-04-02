Charlotte Triggs

Managing Editor, PEOPLE Digital
Luann de Lesseps Is 'Taking Steps to Make Sure' to Maintain Her Sobriety After 'Tipsy' Bar Incident
Article
Luann de Lesseps "made a mistake and fell off the wagon," a source tells PEOPLE after the Real Housewives of New York City star's recent misstep
Pete Davidson Is Going to Space on Blue Origin's 20th Mission After Dining with Jeff Bezos
Article
Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among six astronauts embarking on Blue Origin's 20th mission to space next week, after he attended a dinner party at Jeff Bezos' Los Angeles home
Why Ivanka and Jared Spend Less Time Around Donald Trump Since Leaving D.C.
Video
"This is a very natural part of them not working in the same building for the first time in many, many years and living in two different towns, rather than in the same town," says one source
Craig Melvin Shares the 'Really Good Question' His 7-Year-Old Son Asked Gold Medalist Nathan Chen
Article
Craig Melvin is currently in Beijing as the only Today co-host covering the Winter Olympics
Today's Craig Melvin on Lockdown Measures at Olympics: 'You Can't Roll Down the Windows in the Car'
Article
Craig Melvin is the only Today co-host covering the Olympics on the ground in China, after co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID-19 last month
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Is 'Glad' She Can Be a Role Model to Sister Kat, as She Comes Out Too
Video
"If I can start this journey of self-expression and they can learn from that in any way, I'm glad about that," says Max, 18, who first came out as bisexual on Instagram in June 2020
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out as a Lesbian — 2 Years After Sister Max Came Out as Bi
Video
"All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," says Heather Dubrow
Tom Brady Is Fielding Offers for Broadcasting Gigs with 'Huge Salaries' After Retirement: Source
Article
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback hadn't really considered a career in broadcasting, but now offers are pouring in, a source says
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Really Happy' as She Was 'Hoping' Tom Brady Would Retire Last Super Bowl: Source
Article
The star quarterback "just ready for the next chapter," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE
Simon Cowell Is 'Absolutely Fine' After Breaking His Arm in Electric Bike Accident: Source
Video
Simon Cowell was recently hospitalized in London
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together
Video
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman, who got engaged in 2019 and share two daughters, are going their separate ways, she announced Monday on the Today show
Playboy Renews Commitment to 'Positive Change' Ahead of A&E Docuseries: 'Not Hugh Hefner's Playboy'
Article
The company's leadership team denounced late founder Hugh Hefner's alleged "abhorrent actions" in an open letter ahead of the premiere of A&E's docuseries Secrets of Playboy
Pamela Anderson 'Doesn't Worry' What Others Think of Her Divorces: 'Does Whatever She Wants' (Source)
Article
Pamela Anderson and husband Dan Hayhurst broke up after one year of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed Thursday
Lauren Sánchez Shares Holiday Snap with Son and Partner Jeff Bezos: 'Nothing Better Than This'
Article
"Their families are really blended at this point," a source tells PEOPLE of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Denise Richards 'Realized It Wasn't the Right Thing' to Share Maskless Selfie on a Plane: Sources
Video
A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards admits "she was an idiot to post the photo" of herself without a mask on
Brad Pitt Hoping for a 'More Positive Year' as He Turns 58: 'His Kids Matter the Most,' Says Source
Article
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt plans on "just sort of hanging out" for his 58th birthday on Saturday
Kathie Lee Gifford Details the Special Way She Found Out She's Becoming a Grandma
Article
The former Today co-host announced on Instagram Monday that her son, Cody Gifford, 31, and his wife, Erika Brown, are expecting a baby
Travis Scott Fights Back Against Multiple Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits: 'Generally Deny the Allegations'
Article
 In some of his first legal responses to the lawsuits that name him as a defendant, Travis Scott gave a "general denial" to the allegations
Heather Dubrow and Daughter Max Discuss Navigating Homophobia After Max Came Out As Bi
Article
From dealing with "antiquated" religion classes discussing gay marriage to people questioning why she came out to her 9-year-old sister, Max says she's leaned on the support of her family
Heather Dubrow on Supporting Daughter Max When She Came Out at 17: 'Nothing She Could Tell Me Would Upset Me'
Article
The reality star, who returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, and her daughter Max open up about the teen's coming out journey — and their advice for other families
How Matt Lauer's Life Has Changed 4 Years After He Was Fired from the Today Show
Video
Matt Lauer was fired due to a complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" on Nov. 29, 2017
Kathie Lee Gifford Says Her Family Was Spread Out Over Thanksgiving: 'Everybody's Got Big Lives'
Article
With her children in different parts of the country, the former Today show star hosted a party for friends. "Everybody descends on the party house, and that's my house!" she tells PEOPLE
Jason Sudeikis 'Casually Seeing' Model Keeley Hazell Again: Source
Article
Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were first romantically linked in February
Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 'Childlike Wonder' of Holidays with Wife and Daughters in Frito-Lay Ad
Video
"My girls got a good laugh," Jimmy Fallon tells PEOPLE after he starred alongside his wife and daughters in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" holiday campaign
Brooke Shields Didn't Take Painkillers After Her Accident: 'It's Part of the Whole Epidemic'
Article
The actress was fearful of taking opioids after she broke her femur and developed a staph infection because she wanted to be able to "understand what’s pain and what’s further injury"
