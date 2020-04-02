Charlotte Triggs

Luann de Lesseps Is 'Taking Steps to Make Sure' to Maintain Her Sobriety After 'Tipsy' Bar Incident
Luann de Lesseps "made a mistake and fell off the wagon," a source tells PEOPLE after the Real Housewives of New York City star's recent misstep
Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among six astronauts embarking on Blue Origin's 20th mission to space next week, after he attended a dinner party at Jeff Bezos' Los Angeles home
"This is a very natural part of them not working in the same building for the first time in many, many years and living in two different towns, rather than in the same town," says one source
Craig Melvin Shares the 'Really Good Question' His 7-Year-Old Son Asked Gold Medalist Nathan Chen
Craig Melvin is currently in Beijing as the only Today co-host covering the Winter Olympics
Today's Craig Melvin on Lockdown Measures at Olympics: 'You Can't Roll Down the Windows in the Car'
Craig Melvin is the only Today co-host covering the Olympics on the ground in China, after co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID-19 last month
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Max Is 'Glad' She Can Be a Role Model to Sister Kat, as She Comes Out Too
"If I can start this journey of self-expression and they can learn from that in any way, I'm glad about that," says Max, 18, who first came out as bisexual on Instagram in June 2020
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out as a Lesbian — 2 Years After Sister Max Came Out as Bi
"All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," says Heather Dubrow
Tom Brady Is Fielding Offers for Broadcasting Gigs with 'Huge Salaries' After Retirement: Source
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback hadn't really considered a career in broadcasting, but now offers are pouring in, a source says
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Really Happy' as She Was 'Hoping' Tom Brady Would Retire Last Super Bowl: Source
The star quarterback "just ready for the next chapter," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE