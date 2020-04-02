Chancellor Agard

Chancellor is a staff writer covering TV and occasionally comics. He's still upset that Hugh Laurie never won an Emmy for House.
From Miss Israel to Wonder Woman: What You Need to Know About Gal Gadot
Article
The Israeli actress brings the iconic Amazon warrior to life for Wonder Woman's big-screen debut
The Women of Litchfield Fight Back in Powerful Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Trailer
Article
Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on June 9.
Live from the Red Carpet! Alec Baldwin Teaches Young Boy His Donald Trump Impression
Article
Earlier this month, Baldwin — who has recurred on Saturday Night Live as Trump since the season premiere — said that he's going to hang up his impression pretty soon
Maria Shriver Was NOT Ready for Lena Dunham to Say 'Penis' on Morning TV
Article
The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO
America Turned Upside Down: House of Cards Unveils Chilling Season 5 Trailer on Day of Trump Inauguration
Article
House of Cards returns to Netflix on May 30
Katrina, Monica and Versace: Ryan Murphy Spills on New Seasons of American Crime Story
Article
"Every season we're looking at a way to sort of plant the flag of that show into something but have it be dramatically different," says exec producer Murphy
Ellen DeGeneres Honors Barack Obama with Emotional Farewell Video: 'I Love Him, I Love Michelle'
Article
"I want to personally thank him for changing my life," said DeGeneres
Game of Thrones Star Trades in Ramsay Bolton for Adolf Hitler Role
Article
Urban Myths premieres on Jan. 19 on Sky Arts
Alec Baldwin Will Play Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live One Day After Inauguration
Article
"All of this comedy stuff we do on SNL, Trump is our head writer," said Baldwin. "Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day."
Michael Keaton Is the Second Person to Call Hidden Figures 'Hidden Fences' at Golden Globes
Article
Keaton mistakenly said Octavia Spencer was nominated for "Hidden Fences" instead of Hidden Figures
Donald Glover Thanks 'Black Folks in Atlanta' as Atlanta wins Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Article
The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC
Ryan Reynolds Dedicates Entertainer of the Year Honor to Cancer Non-Profits
Article
Ryan Reynolds spoke eloquently about two friends who "started a fight and it's up to us to finish it"
Designing Women Cast Will Reunite at ATX Festival 2017
Article
The sixth ATX Television Festival will run June 8–11, 2017
Andy Cohen's Cringeworthy, 'Shady' Encounter with Taylor Swift
Video
Cohen shared a cringeworthy story about a conversation he had with Swift at a Met Gala after party
Katy Perry Sends Sympathy to Catfish Victim: 'My Heart Goes Out to Him'
Article
A man mistakenly believed he'd been speaking to Katy Perry for six years
Jack Riley, Voice of Stu Pickles on Rugrats, Dies at 80
Article
He was also an alum of The Bob Newhart Show
Skinny Vinnie: The Overweight Dachshund Who Lost Half His Size And Gained A Forever Home
Article
Vinnie lost more than 20 pounds to reach a healthy weight
A Handy Guide to Hamilton's Tony Nominees – and Their Incredible Journeys
Article
The Tony Awards air June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS
Homeless to Hamilton: Inside Daveed Diggs' Amazing Journey from Sleeping on the Subway to Success
Article
"This could go away tomorrow and I could go right back to eating ramen and couch surfing," Daveed Diggs tells PEOPLE
Nyle DiMarco, Ginger Zee, Paige VanZant: Everything You Need to Know About Dancing with the Stars' Final 3
Article
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Which Tony Nominated Hamilton Cast Member Thought The Musical Was a 'Terrible Idea' at First?
Article
Plus, which musical number moved Leslie Odom Jr. to tears the first time he heard it
Two Mount Everest Climbers Are Documenting Their Entire Journey on Snapchat in the First Ever Snap-umentary
Article
Michael Weatherly Calls His Bull Inspiration Dr. Phil McGraw a 'Fascinating Character – He is Part Machiavelli, Part P.T. Barnum'
Article
"I'm not actually playing Dr. Phil," says Michael Weatherly of his new role
J.K. Rowling Defends Donald Trump's Right to Be 'Offensive': 'His Freedom to Speak Protects My Freedom to Call Him a Bigot'
Article
"He has my full support to come to my country and be offensive and bigoted there," J.K. Rowling said of Donald Trump at the PEN Literary Gala
Nick Offerman on Why He Didn't Ask His Wife for Advice on Hosting the 2016 Webby Awards
Article
Plus, Offerman shares why he's looking forward to meeting Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
