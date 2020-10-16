Cesar Millan
I ❤️️ My Pet: Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan Remembers How His First Dog Loved Him When Other Kids Wouldn't Give Him a Chance
Article
The famed dog trainer fondly recalls his years with Regalito — and the charity work the pup has inspired him to do
By Cesar Millan
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com