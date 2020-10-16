cd@123
Which Princess Just Called William and Kate the 'Beautiful People?'
Video
Hint: She has a really fun Instagram
By cd@123
Princess Mette-Marit's Son Is Gorgeous – but Is He a Prince?
Article
The 18-year-old high school student is gaining a fervent fan following
By Caris Davis cd@123
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com