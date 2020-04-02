Carol Vinzant
Adopted Dog Bible Says Be Prepared To Sleep With Your New Pup
Article
Petfinder.com co-founder Kim Saunders offers that and many more useful tips in her new book.
A Dashing Harness for Your Distinguished Senior Dog
Article
Couple designs a harness to help dogs up stairs.
5 Things You Don't Know About Bo
Article
If the First Dog follows family tradition, he'll be pushy, tall and agile
Sockington Speaks! Meet the Feline King of Twitter
Article
With a half-million followers, the little gray-and-white kitty has become an Internet phenomenon
Fallen Soldier's Beloved Pup Arrives in U.S.
Article
Maj. Steven Hutchison's dog Laia is "the last thing left of him," says his brother
Fallen Soldier's Beloved Dog Gets Ticket Out of Iraq
Article
The organization Baghdad Pups is retrieving Laia, who will join a new family in Michigan
Stilts for Show Dogs: Is It Going Too Far?
Article
Stackers keeps dogs standing still – but is it because of praise or fear of falling?
Get To Know: PEOPLE Pets Member Bo Hoefinger, Dog Blogger
Article
Meet Bo, the star golden retriever who is the voice of the hilarious Bo Knows blog
Reptile Coffee Tables: Cool or Creepy?
Article
These custom-made oak tables from CagesByDesign.com double as unusual animal enclosures
Get to Know: Eli & Karen, Socialites of the Manhattan Dog World
Article
Eli the Chihuahua, who belongs to PEOPLE Pets member Karen Biehl, wears tuxes and goes to charity balls
REVIEW: Ruffwear Harness to the Rescue for Senior Dogs
Article
My dog now has a handle
Dog Whisperer Faces 'Hardest' Challenge Yet: Puppy Mills
Article
Cesar Millan says he had to pray before facing the dirty and cramped conditions
12 of the Cutest Sloths You've Ever Seen!
Gallery
Don't call 'em lazy: These creatures at Costa Rica's Aviarios Sloth Sanctuary are working it!
Cute Blog Alert! Nests Are Better When Built on Letters
Article
Blogger asks: Do birds flock to a favorite font?
Inside PEOPLE Pets: Carol Raises 3 Orphaned Baby Squirrels
Article
A licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Carol Vinzant preps abandoned squirrels for release into the wild Fo
Meet Solo! Bo Obama's Big Brother
Article
The 14-month-old Portuguese Water Dog likes to chew on things, just like the First Pup
Meet Solo! Bo Obama's Big Brother
Gallery
He's athletic, a little goofy and – just like the First Pup – a chewer
Would You Dye Your Dog's Hair to Cover the Gray?
Article
Latest crazy pet product from Japan: hair cover-up for senior dogs
Meet PEOPLE Pets Member Emma, A Pet Wallaby
Article
She kisses, hisses and travels in a cloth pouch with her owner Cheryl Schauers
18 Wet Pets!
Gallery
Your best pictures of reluctant bathers, enthusiastic swimmers and everything in between
What's Your Pet Thinking? Denise Zak Says She Can Tell You
Article
This animal intuitive helps owners communicate with troubled pets.
New Reality Show Pig Brother Brings Home the Bacon
Article
Austrian TV show stars four piglets competing for the title of Super Pig
Why Brian Williams Loves His Mutt Lucy
Article
"I see a lot of myself in Lucy," he says of his "first canine love"
Shelter Advocates 'Disappointed' Obamas Didn't Rescue a Dog
Article
Bo may be a "second chance" dog, but not a straight rescue, some say
Confessions of a Dog Stroller Owner
Article
Sure, we look silly, but this stroller is a big help for an older dog
