Petfinder.com co-founder Kim Saunders offers that and many more useful tips in her new book.
Advertisement
Couple designs a harness to help dogs up stairs.
If the First Dog follows family tradition, he'll be pushy, tall and agile
With a half-million followers, the little gray-and-white kitty has become an Internet phenomenon
Maj. Steven Hutchison's dog Laia is "the last thing left of him," says his brother
The organization Baghdad Pups is retrieving Laia, who will join a new family in Michigan
Stackers keeps dogs standing still – but is it because of praise or fear of falling?
Advertisement
Meet Bo, the star golden retriever who is the voice of the hilarious Bo Knows blog
These custom-made oak tables from CagesByDesign.com double as unusual animal enclosures
Stackers keeps dogs standing still – but is it because of praise or fear of falling?
Meet Bo, the star golden retriever who is the voice of the hilarious Bo Knows blog
These custom-made oak tables from CagesByDesign.com double as unusual animal enclosures
Eli the Chihuahua, who belongs to PEOPLE Pets member Karen Biehl, wears tuxes and goes to charity balls
Advertisement
Cesar Millan says he had to pray before facing the dirty and cramped conditions
Blogger asks: Do birds flock to a favorite font?
A licensed wildlife rehabilitator, Carol Vinzant preps abandoned squirrels for release into the wild Fo
The 14-month-old Portuguese Water Dog likes to chew on things, just like the First Pup
He's athletic, a little goofy and – just like the First Pup – a chewer
Latest crazy pet product from Japan: hair cover-up for senior dogs
Advertisement
She kisses, hisses and travels in a cloth pouch with her owner Cheryl Schauers
Your best pictures of reluctant bathers, enthusiastic swimmers and everything in between
This animal intuitive helps owners communicate with troubled pets.
Austrian TV show stars four piglets competing for the title of Super Pig
"I see a lot of myself in Lucy," he says of his "first canine love"
Bo may be a "second chance" dog, but not a straight rescue, some say
Sure, we look silly, but this stroller is a big help for an older dog
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.