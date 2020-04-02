Brittany Talarico

Senior Style News Editor, PEOPLE
Nina Dobrev and Boyfriend Shaun White Go on a 'Fendi Bender' in Matching Logo Swimsuits
Article
The couple coordinated their beachwear while on vacation at Hacienda AltaGracia in Costa Rica
Blake Lively Dazzles in Daring Cut-Out Sergio Hudson Dress (and a Ton of Jewelry) to GEM Awards
Article
The star has been on a style streak lately, stepping out in a number of showstopping abs-baring, high-slit and high-fashion looks
Jessica Simpson Drops 'Flirtatious, Retro and Versatile' Spring 2022 Clothing Collection
Article
"With this new collection, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of spring,” Jessica Simpson tells PEOPLE
See the Engagement Ring Clayton Picked Out – But Didn't Propose with – on the Bachelor Finale
Article
While he ultimately did not get down on one knee, Clayton met with beloved Bachelor franchise jewelry Neil Lane to find the perfect ring with Susie in mind
How Billie Lourd's Wedding Dress and 'Something Blue' Honored Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Article
Billie Lourd's romantic bridal look for her wedding to Austen Rydell included some special tributes to her mom
Irina Shayk Joins Anine Bing as Brand's First Campaign Face: 'Her Clothes Make Women Look and Feel Good'
Article
The supermodel stars in Anine Bing's new "Classics" campaign in celebration of the label's 10th anniversary
Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at 'Wedding Weekend' Celebration in Mexico
Article
The pair share 1-year-old son Kingston Fisher
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Gallery
This year the glamour is going global with red carpets in both L.A. and London! From bold colors to tailored tuxedos and skin-baring silhouettes, catch all the must-see fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards 
Selena Gomez Makes Critics Choice Awards Debut in Gorgeous Red Gown and Some Major Ear Bling
Article
Selena Gomez stepped out in style at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Hulu's hit Only Murders in the Building
Brittany Matthews Wears Sexy Versace Wedding Dress to Marry Patrick Mahomes: See Her Bridal Look
Video
Matthews wore a custom Versace gown to marry her longtime love, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Hawaii on Saturday
See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BAFTA Awards
Gallery
Stars have been stepping out in some serious looks for the return of awards season — and they kept the fashion coming at the 2022 BAFTAs. See all the daring gowns and sleek suits for the return of Britain's biggest red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall
Lady Gaga Goes All Out Glam in Plunging Ralph Lauren Gown at the 2022 BAFTA Awards
Article
Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in House of Gucci
See How Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson Prepped for the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards
Gallery
The Black Monday costars served as hosts for the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Wednesday – and had a lot of fun behind the scenes. Click through for their getting ready photo diary 
Here's How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Helping Ukraine amid the Russian Invasion
Article
From sizable donations to nonprofit refugee organizations to a halt on commerce in Russia, the retail industry is joining forces to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Gallery
See your favorite stars and supermodels as they travel around the world in the name of fashion 
Maren Morris Wears Vintage Dior Dress, Coordinates with Ryan Hurd at the 2022 ACM Awards: 'Yeehaw!'
Video
One of country music's hottest couples coordinated their outfits once again at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas
The Best and Boldest Looks at the 2022 ACM Awards
Gallery
Slits, sequins and a whole lot of sparkle. Stars dared to bare in head-turning styles on the country music award show's blue carpet in Las Vegas. Click through for all the must-see fashion moments
Runway Remi! Inside TikTok Star Remi Bader's Debut Fashion Show
Gallery
You love her hilarious, heart-warming and relatable outfit hauls on TikTok. Now Remi Bader is bringing her candor and confidence to the catwalk! The social media megastar teamed up with Veronica Beard for its buy-now-wear-now runway show in Palm Beach, in celebration of the brand's 18th store opening. Here PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Remi Jo's runway debut 
Meow! Zoë Kravitz Dons Sultry Cat-Themed Oscar de la Renta Gown at The Batman NYC Premiere
Video
The star wowed in a gown that gave a nod to her Catwoman character at the New York City premiere of her and Robert Pattinson's highly anticipated film, The Batman
Spin-derella! Lupita Nyong'o's Best Red Carpet Twirls
Gallery
Lupita Nyong'o knows how to command a red carpet in style. See some of her most standout style moments
Selena Gomez Jokes About Viral Barefoot Moment at SAG Awards: 'I Couldn't Keep My Heels On'
Article
The superstar shared an inside look at her "magical" first SAG Awards experience and jokes about going barefoot onstage
Lady Gaga Glitters in Plunging Armani Gown at the SAG Awards
Article
The singer and actress is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci
Carrie Underwood and Her Stylist Share All the Details Behind Her Las Vegas Residency Wardrobe
Gallery
Bring on the bling! Country queen Carrie Underwood teamed up with stylist and close collaborator Emma Trask on a show-stopping string of looks for her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, returning to the stage at the Resorts World Theatre on March 23. Read on for the duo's chat with PEOPLE about some of the show's standout outfits 
Beverly Johnson Took Catwalk Classes Ahead of New York Fashion Week Return: 'It's Been Decades'
Article
The trailblazing supermodel tells PEOPLE she enlisted the help of runway pro Miss J Alexander before her headline-making New York Fashion Week stint
Olympian Allyson Felix Teams Up with Mejuri for Empowering International Women's Day Campaign
Article
"I really just respected the way Mejuri committed to doing things in the community — that was really inspiring to me," Felix tells PEOPLE of joining the campaign
