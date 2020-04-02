Brittany Talarico

This year the glamour is going global with red carpets in both L.A. and London! From bold colors to tailored tuxedos and skin-baring silhouettes, catch all the must-see fashion from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Stars have been stepping out in some serious looks for the return of awards season — and they kept the fashion coming at the 2022 BAFTAs. See all the daring gowns and sleek suits for the return of Britain's biggest red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall
You love her hilarious, heart-warming and relatable outfit hauls on TikTok. Now Remi Bader is bringing her candor and confidence to the catwalk! The social media megastar teamed up with Veronica Beard for its buy-now-wear-now runway show in Palm Beach, in celebration of the brand's 18th store opening. Here PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Remi Jo's runway debut
Bring on the bling! Country queen Carrie Underwood teamed up with stylist and close collaborator Emma Trask on a show-stopping string of looks for her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, returning to the stage at the Resorts World Theatre on March 23. Read on for the duo's chat with PEOPLE about some of the show's standout outfits