Brittany Talarico

Carrie Underwood and Her Stylist Share All the Details Behind Her Las Vegas Residency Wardrobe Gallery

Bring on the bling! Country queen Carrie Underwood teamed up with stylist and close collaborator Emma Trask on a show-stopping string of looks for her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, returning to the stage at the Resorts World Theatre on March 23. Read on for the duo's chat with PEOPLE about some of the show's standout outfits