Brianne Tracy

The supermodel model "will do everything she can to make sure [she and ex Zayn Malik] co-parent in a civil way," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
In new court documents, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart questions whether Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery"
Before their split, the
Outer Banks costars celebrated their one-year anniversary in April
The country singer opens up about her parenting style and how motherhood changed her life in this week's issue of PEOPLE
"I'm glad we like each other, because when you're at your empty nest at the end of the day, it's important to have somebody who you can just be silent with," the country star says of her husband John
"What really helped was surrounding myself with positivity and people who believed in me," the Olympic gold medalist tells PEOPLE
"Vivian told Jamie he'll need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren't interested in that role — so Jamie authorized Vivian to help him find a strong litigator, which she did," says a source about Jamie's former lawyer Vivian Thoreen
"It used to be really easy for me to tie my value into what a company or someone else saw," the gold medalist tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
"The question was never
if they would get engaged, it was more like when," a family source tells PEOPLE of the couple
The Jonas Brothers musician opens up to PEOPLE about balancing his life on the road and at home
"I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for," Jodie-Turner Smith tells PEOPLE
"It's one of those things where you have to think that being a fulfilled and happy person makes you a better parent," Jodie Turner-Smith tells PEOPLE
"I don't know if I would've had the same response as an almost 8-year-old! It's all [my wife] Danielle," the Jonas brother tells PEOPLE
"That voice is one in a zillion," Ariana Grande told team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten after her performance with Manny Keith during
The Voice's Battle Rounds
The "You Broke Me First" hitmaker is featured as one of PEOPLE's 2021 Ones to Watch in this week's issue
A source tells PEOPLE that the pop star "hopes she will be able to see her boys" Sean Preston and Jayden James "more" now that her father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship
If Britney Spears' conservatorship is terminated at the next court hearing on Nov. 12, a source tells PEOPLE she will need "to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions"
Though Britney Spears got her wish to have her father Jamie removed from his role in her conservatorship, a source tells PEOPLE the star doesn't have any plans to the stage soon
The star's
Voice appearance will air just days ahead of the release of his new album, = (Equals), on Oct. 29
"It's a lot of sacrifice, but it's so rewarding," Jessica Batten tells PEOPLE of her growing relationship with her fiancé Benjamin McGrath's two kids
Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday after 13 years
The former Victoria's Secret model tells PEOPLE how she, like many in the fashion world, understands supermodel Linda Evangelista's plight to look perfect
Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have to spend time apart because of their respective careers in the coming weeks, they are "making it work," says a source
Elon Musk recently revealed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" after three years together
During Monday night's
Voice Blind Auditions, contestant Holly Forbes got a coveted four-chair turn from the coaches Close this dialog window Share & More
