Brianne Tracy
Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source
Video
The supermodel model "will do everything she can to make sure [she and ex Zayn Malik] co-parent in a civil way," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Advertisement
Britney Spears' Lawyer Questions Her Dad Jamie's Motivation to End Her Conservatorship in New Court Docs
Video
In new court documents, Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart questions whether Jamie was "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery"
Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Break Up After 1 Year Together: Sources
Article
Before their split, the Outer Banks costars celebrated their one-year anniversary in April
Martina McBride on Not Spoiling Her Daughters: 'I Feel Like It Robs Them of Their Satisfaction'
Article
The country singer opens up about her parenting style and how motherhood changed her life in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Martina McBride Shares the Secret to Her 33-Year Marriage: 'Find Someone You Like, Not Just Love'
Video
"I'm glad we like each other, because when you're at your empty nest at the end of the day, it's important to have somebody who you can just be silent with," the country star says of her husband John
Olympian Allyson Felix Says She 'Struggled with Feeling Like Myself' After Birth of Her Daughter
Video
"What really helped was surrounding myself with positivity and people who believed in me," the Olympic gold medalist tells PEOPLE
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Hires New Attorney After Being Suspended as Her Conservator: Source
Video
"Vivian told Jamie he'll need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren't interested in that role — so Jamie authorized Vivian to help him find a strong litigator, which she did," says a source about Jamie's former lawyer Vivian Thoreen
Olympian Allyson Felix 'Constantly' Reminds Herself 'Even If I Never Win Another Medal, I Am Still Enough'
Video
"It used to be really easy for me to tie my value into what a company or someone else saw," the gold medalist tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travis Barker 'Just Adores' Kourtney Kardashian, Says Source: 'He Treats Her Like a Princess'
Video
"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," a family source tells PEOPLE of the couple
Kevin Jonas Says Wife Danielle Has Been a 'Huge Support' for Him on Tour
Article
The Jonas Brothers musician opens up to PEOPLE about balancing his life on the road and at home
Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Joshua Jackson as an 'Amazing Husband and Dad': 'It's Everything'
Article
"I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for," Jodie-Turner Smith tells PEOPLE
Jodie Turner-Smith Shares How She Combats Mom Guilt Being Away from Baby: 'She Doesn't Miss Us!'
Article
"It's one of those things where you have to think that being a fulfilled and happy person makes you a better parent," Jodie Turner-Smith tells PEOPLE
Kevin Jonas Says Daughter Alena Is 'Loving' School So Much That She Wouldn't Skip for His Concert
Article
"I don't know if I would've had the same response as an almost 8-year-old! It's all [my wife] Danielle," the Jonas brother tells PEOPLE
Blake Shelton's Singer Wendy Moten Has Ariana Grande 'Obsessed' in The Voice Battle Rounds Sneak Peek
Article
"That voice is one in a zillion," Ariana Grande told team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten after her performance with Manny Keith during The Voice's Battle Rounds
Singer Tate McRae Talks Balancing Life as a Teen with Her Newfound Fame: 'I Feel Like I'm Hannah Montana'
Video
The "You Broke Me First" hitmaker is featured as one of PEOPLE's 2021 Ones to Watch in this week's issue
Advertisement
Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Approves of Conservatorship's End If Their Sons Are 'Safe': Lawyer
Video
A source tells PEOPLE that the pop star "hopes she will be able to see her boys" Sean Preston and Jayden James "more" now that her father Jamie has been suspended from her conservatorship
Britney Spears' Team Is Preparing Her for Post-Conservatorship Life: 'It's Going to Be Difficult,' Says Source
Video
If Britney Spears' conservatorship is terminated at the next court hearing on Nov. 12, a source tells PEOPLE she will need "to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions"
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Has 'Encouraged Her to Think About Performing Again': Source
Video
Though Britney Spears got her wish to have her father Jamie removed from his role in her conservatorship, a source tells PEOPLE the star doesn't have any plans to the stage soon
Ed Sheeran Is Announced as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor
Video
The star's Voice appearance will air just days ahead of the release of his new album, = (Equals), on Oct. 29
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Opens Up About 'Learning to Be a Parent' to Her Fiancé's 2 Kids
Article
"It's a lot of sacrifice, but it's so rewarding," Jessica Batten tells PEOPLE of her growing relationship with her fiancé Benjamin McGrath's two kids
Britney Spears' Attorney Speaks Out After Dad Jamie Is Suspended as Her Conservator: 'We're All Very Happy'
Video
Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday after 13 years
Model Bridget Malcolm Sheds Light on Industry 'Pressure' for Perfection amid Linda Evangelista's Struggle
Article
The former Victoria's Secret model tells PEOPLE how she, like many in the fashion world, understands supermodel Linda Evangelista's plight to look perfect
Advertisement
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Will See Each Other When They Can' amid Busy Fall: Source
Article
Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will have to spend time apart because of their respective careers in the coming weeks, they are "making it work," says a source
Grimes Jokes She's 'Colonizing' One of Jupiter's Moons for a 'Lesbian Space Commune' After Elon Musk Split
Video
Elon Musk recently revealed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" after three years together
Voice Contestant Holly Forbes Gets Ariana Grande 'Choked Up Beyond' with 'Rocket Man' Rendition
Article
During Monday night's Voice Blind Auditions, contestant Holly Forbes got a coveted four-chair turn from the coaches
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com