Brenda Barrientos

These Minority Women Dominated the Music Scene This Summer Gallery

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español Summer 2017 was a blockbuster season for minority women in music. Selena Gomez graced the cover of Time magazine's "Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World," and watched her hit single "Fetish," featuring Gucci Mane, climb Billboard's Hot 100. Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" made her the first female rapper without a featured act to nab the top spot on the chart since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop" in 1998. And Demi Lovoto's August release "Sorry Not Sorry" stays steady at No. 13. Check out other women of color dominating the music scene.