Brenda Barrientos

Summer 2017 was a blockbuster season for minority women in music. Selena Gomez graced the cover of Time magazine's "Firsts: Women Who Are Changing the World," and watched her hit single "Fetish," featuring Gucci Mane, climb Billboard's Hot 100. Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" made her the first female rapper without a featured act to nab the top spot on the chart since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop" in 1998. And Demi Lovoto's August release "Sorry Not Sorry" stays steady at No. 13. Check out other women of color dominating the music scene.
An exhibit at The National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. is showing a rarely seen side of Selena Quintanilla's career: her role in changing the world of marketing. Due to her massive appeal to both general and latino markets, advertisers began targeting specific demographics for the first time.
Aleali May, celebrity stylist, image consultant, and now-designer announced on Instagram that she has designed a millennial pink Air Jordan.