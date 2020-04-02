Breanne L. Heldman
Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Says Patrick Dempsey's Return 'Is Perfect for Real Closure'
The star opens up about the show's future as well as what it's like on set as the cast and crew adjust to new COVID-19 protocols
MTV's The Challenge: Double Agents Reveals Cast for Season 36 — and First Official Podcast
CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor and Wes Bergmann are among those competing on the long-running reality competition series, as well as Olympian Lolo Jones
The Queen’s Gambit’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster Looks Back on Love Actually: ‘I Had No Idea’
The young actor, now 30, was surprised to learn that the now-classic holiday film would be released in theaters
Ho Ho Ho! Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and More
Ready to get in the spirit? Here is your complete list of all the new holiday and Christmas movies (more than 100 of 'em!) coming to TV in 2020
Lauren Cohan Discusses The Walking Dead's 'Bittersweet' End Game and If We'll See Baby Hershel
Lauren Cohan returns to The Walking Dead after nearly two years — and opens up about how she's feeling about the show coming to an end, as well as teases some of what's to come for Maggie Rhee
Julie and the Phantoms Star Madison Reyes Breaks Down Her Audition to Lead the New Netflix Show
Madison Reyes was a high school freshman when she first auditioned for Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms, directed by High School Musical's Kenny Ortega
Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms Trailer Introduces Songs You'll Soon Be Singing in the Shower
The new music-driven series, directed by Kenny Ortega of High School Musical and Descendants fame, debuts on Netflix Sep. 10
Rachael Ray, Her Husband John and Their Dog Are 'Safe' After Fire at Their New York Home
Firefighters reportedly rushed to Rachael Ray's house on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne at around 8 p.m
Watch the Trailer for Love in the Time of Corona, Freeform's COVID-19 Dramedy Starring Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley star in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona limited series shot entirely in quarantine
Hallmark Says New Projects with ‘LGBTQ Storylines, Characters, and Actors’ Are in the Works
“We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement
Teri Polo and Sherri Saum on Reuniting for The Fosters Livestream: A ‘Cocoon of Goodness’
It's Where You Belong! Watch The Fosters Cast Reunite and Revisit the Pilot for The Actors Fund
Video
Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo and more come together to read the pilot script of the hit Freeform series and raise money for The Actors Fund
Johnny Bananas Wins The Challenge: Total Madness and Reflects on His Future on the Show
Season 35 of the MTV reality competition hit has come to an end, and two impressive players each walked away $500,000 richer
The Challenge's Nelson Thomas on His Moving Decision to Protect Cory Wharton: 'I Don't Regret It'
After making it to the final elimination of the season, Nelson Thomas offered to fight for his spot in the finale and ensure his best friend, father of two Cory Wharton, was able to compete for the $1 million prize
Noah Centineo, Maia Mitchell and the Cast of The Fosters to Reunite for Pilot Script-Reading
The cast of Freeform's The Fosters is coming together virtually to read the script for the first episode of the show — and raise money for The Actors Fund
See Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck and More Before They Were Famous in Lifetime Movies!
Shameless Actor Steve Howey and L Word Star Sarah Shahi Split After 11 Years of Marriage
"Our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship," they said in a statement
Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli 'Want to Put This Behind Them' as They Take Plea Deal: Source
The couple pled guilty to conspiracy charges connected to the college admissions case
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
From Bryan Cranston and Brad Pitt to Demi Moore and Meg Ryan, see these actors' soapy starts
Alec Baldwin Says Being on Knots Landing ‘Was 1 of the 5 Most Important Times of My Life’
In The Story of Soaps, Alec Baldwin reflects on his time as a soap opera star and how it changed him.
Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Is Determined to Solve a Murder in Dark New Starz Series Hightown
Hightown premieres May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz
Tiger King’s Dillon Passage Says Romance with Joe Exotic Started as 'Companionship'
"It was good to have somebody who I felt could take my loneliness away and bring me out of my depression," Dillon Passage says of getting together with Joseph Maldonado-Passage
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale: Webber Finally Gets a Diagnosis and Devastating Truths Come Out
COVID-19 may have led to an abbreviated season for many popular network shows — but Thursday night's season 16 ender of Grey's Anatomy still had plenty of finale-worthy reveals
Tiger King’s Dillon Passage on Standing by Husband Joe Exotic: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’
Dillon Passage had only been married for a few months when husband Joseph Maldonado-Passage was arrested
A Chicago Fire Wedding! See All the Photos from Joe Cruz's Emotional 'I Dos'
Season 8 of Chicago Fire has been leading to this: the romantic wedding between Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie)
