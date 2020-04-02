Breanne L. Heldman

The star opens up about the show's future as well as what it's like on set as the cast and crew adjust to new COVID-19 protocols
CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor and Wes Bergmann are among those competing on the long-running reality competition series, as well as Olympian Lolo Jones
The young actor, now 30, was surprised to learn that the now-classic holiday film would be released in theaters
Ho Ho Ho! Here Are All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime and More
Article
Ready to get in the spirit? Here is your complete list of all the new holiday and Christmas movies (more than 100 of 'em!) coming to TV in 2020
Lauren Cohan Discusses The Walking Dead's 'Bittersweet' End Game and If We'll See Baby Hershel
Article
Lauren Cohan returns to The Walking Dead after nearly two years — and opens up about how she's feeling about the show coming to an end, as well as teases some of what's to come for Maggie Rhee
Julie and the Phantoms Star Madison Reyes Breaks Down Her Audition to Lead the New Netflix Show
Article
Madison Reyes was a high school freshman when she first auditioned for Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms, directed by High School Musical's Kenny Ortega