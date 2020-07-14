Top Navigation
Benjamin VanHoose
Writer, PEOPLE
Connect with Benjamin
twitter
@BenVanHoose
Most Recent
NBA's James Harden Slammed for Wearing Apparent Pro-Police Mask amid Fight Against Racial Injustice
NBA's James Harden Slammed for Wearing Apparent Pro-Police Mask amid Fight Against Racial Injustice
Trey Songz criticized the athlete on Twitter, while rapper Young Thug defended James Harden for probably being unaware of the controversial design
Read More
Next
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive: Reports
Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive: Reports
A message on the star's YouTube channel said she was feeling "under the weather"
Read More
Next
Man Arrested After Allegedly Paying Homeless Person $6 to Do Backflip, Resulting in Fatal Injury
Man Arrested After Allegedly Paying Homeless Person $6 to Do Backflip, Resulting in Fatal Injury
Keonte Jones, 28, live-streamed the "disturbing" incident on Facebook, according to police
Read More
Next
Group Rescues 44 Dogs Living in 'Deplorable Conditions' from Mississippi Hoarding Situation
Group Rescues 44 Dogs Living in 'Deplorable Conditions' from Mississippi Hoarding Situation
Now, the dogs are "beginning to decompress and getting more and more comfortable in their foster homes," said rescuers
Read More
Next
'Kind, Charismatic' Boxer Travell 'Black Magic' Mazion, 24, Killed in Texas Car Crash
'Kind, Charismatic' Boxer Travell 'Black Magic' Mazion, 24, Killed in Texas Car Crash
"Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into," the athlete's promoter wrote in a statement
Read More
Next
One Direction to Mark 10-Year Anniversary with 'Immersive and Exciting Interactive Fan Experience'
One Direction to Mark 10-Year Anniversary with 'Immersive and Exciting Interactive Fan Experience'
The former boy band turns 10 on July 23
Read More
Next
Dr. Fauci Says Early Results from Coronavirus Vaccine Are 'Very Good News'
Dr. Fauci Says Early Results from Coronavirus Vaccine Are 'Very Good News'
The experimental coronavirus vaccine was "generally well tolerated and prompted neutralizing antibody activity in healthy adults," according to Phase 1 findings
RoboCop 2
Actress Galyn Görg Dies of Cancer at Age 55: 'She Will Be Missed Beyond Measure'
RoboCop 2
Actress Galyn Görg Dies of Cancer at Age 55: 'She Will Be Missed Beyond Measure'
The actress also guest starred on various TV series, including
Twin Peaks
,
Lost
and
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Bold Type
’s Aisha Dee Speaks Out About Show’s Lack of Diversity: 'I am Ready to Push Harder'
Bold Type
’s Aisha Dee Speaks Out About Show’s Lack of Diversity: 'I am Ready to Push Harder'
Dakota Fanning Says Brittany Murphy 'Made Every Day Special for Me' on Uptown Girls Set: 'She Was So Wonderful'
Dakota Fanning Says Brittany Murphy 'Made Every Day Special for Me' on
Uptown Girls
Set
President Trump Makes Time for Oval Office Photo with Goya Products as White House Slams Backlash
President Trump Makes Time for Oval Office Photo with Goya Products as White House Slams Backlash
What to Know About Accidental Lake Drownings in Light of Naya Rivera's Tragic Death
What to Know About Accidental Lake Drownings in Light of Naya Rivera's Tragic Death
Expect 'Difficult' Winter with Mix of Coronavirus and Flu, Says CDC Director
Dr. Robert Redfield emphasized that masks are "the most powerful weapons" in combating COVID-19
Close
Close
Previous
Britney Spears Dances to Rihanna’s ‘Never Ending’: ‘I Feel Like I’m Flying with This Song’
Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash After Posting Endorsement of Goya Canned Beans
Former Ga. KKK Leader Shares How He Turned His Life Around and Now Helps Others: 'People Change'
Kristen Doute Says She Has 'So Much to Learn' Following
Vanderpump Rules
Exit
No Frowns Allowed! Pregnant Katy Perry Gets Her 'Smile' Back in Clown-Filled New Video
Next
All Benjamin VanHoose
Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Says Actor Told Him Amber Heard 'Cut My Finger Off,' Court Hears
Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Says Actor Told Him Amber Heard 'Cut My Finger Off,' Court Hears
Movies
//
July 14, 2020
Chrishell Stause Slams
Selling Sunset
Costar Christine Quinn for Comments on Justin Hartley Split
Chrishell Stause Slams
Selling Sunset
Costar Christine Quinn for Comments on Justin Hartley Split
Home
//
July 14, 2020
Matrix
Cinematographer Says Shooting Sequels Was 'Soul-Numbing': 'I Didn't Like Them'
Matrix
Cinematographer Says Shooting Sequels Was 'Soul-Numbing': 'I Didn't Like Them'
Movies
//
July 14, 2020
Ricky Martin 'Wasn't Living to the Fullest' Before Coming Out: 'Been Super Happy Ever Since'
Ricky Martin 'Wasn't Living to the Fullest' Before Coming Out: 'Been Super Happy Ever Since'
Music
//
July 14, 2020
4 Charged with Murder in Connection to Rapper Pop Smoke's February Death
4 Charged with Murder in Connection to Rapper Pop Smoke's February Death
Music
//
July 14, 2020
Glee's Kevin McHale Pays Tribute to 'Talented' Naya Rivera: 'I'm Thankful She Became Like Family'
Glee
's Kevin McHale Honors 'Talented' Naya Rivera: 'I'm Thankful She Became Like Family'
TV
//
July 14, 2020
John Travolta Lost Girlfriend Diana Hyland to Breast Cancer Decades Before Kelly Preston's Death
John Travolta Lost Girlfriend Diana Hyland to Breast Cancer Decades Before Kelly Preston's Death
Movies
//
July 13, 2020
Johnny Depp Tells Court Ex-Wife Amber Heard Punched Him Upon Learning He'd Lost $750 Million
Johnny Depp Tells Court Ex-Wife Amber Heard Punched Him Upon Learning He'd Lost $750 Million
Movies
//
July 13, 2020
Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of New York, New Jersey
Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of New York, New Jersey
Human Interest
//
July 13, 2020
Former USA Gymnastics Coach Terry Gray Arrested on 14 Charges of Lewdness with a Minor
Former USA Gymnastics Coach Terry Gray Arrested on 14 Charges of Lewdness with a Minor
Crime
//
July 13, 2020
Jennifer Garner Smiles as She Proudly Shows Off Her Gigantic Sunflowers: 'Come on, July'
Jennifer Garner Smiles as She Proudly Shows Off Her Gigantic Sunflowers: 'Come on, July'
Movies
//
July 16, 2020
Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview
Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview
Music
//
July 13, 2020
Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, More Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston: 'She Will Be So Missed'
Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, More Pay Tribute to Kelly Preston: 'She Will Be So Missed'
Movies
//
July 13, 2020
Carrie Underwood Marks 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Mike Fisher in 'Awkward' Throwback Photos
Carrie Underwood Marks 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Mike Fisher in 'Awkward' Throwback Photos
Country
//
July 10, 2020
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture Kiari's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are a Prize from God'
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture Kiari's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are a Prize from God'
Parents
//
July 10, 2020
Eminem Calls Out Drew Brees and People Who Don't Wear Masks amid Pandemic in New Kid Cudi Song
Eminem Calls Out Drew Brees and People Who Don't Wear Masks amid Pandemic in New Kid Cudi Song
Music
//
July 10, 2020
Retired Army General Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Daughter
Retired Army General Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Daughter
Crime
//
July 10, 2020
Chrissy Teigen Joins Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Says 'We're All Truly Blessed' to Have Trump
Chrissy Teigen Joins Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Says 'We're All Truly Blessed' to Have Trump
Food
//
July 10, 2020
Divers Search by Touch Underwater for Naya Rivera Due to Low Visibility: 'Kind of a Braille Search'
Divers Search by Touch Underwater for Naya Rivera Due to Low Visibility: 'Kind of a Braille Search'
TV
//
July 10, 2020
Colton Underwood Says He's 'Gained So Much Clarity' Since Split from Cassie Randolph
Colton Underwood Says He's 'Gained So Much Clarity' Since Split from Cassie Randolph
TV
//
July 09, 2020
Katy Perry Wears Clown Nose on New
Smile
Album Cover: 'My Journey Towards the Light'
Katy Perry Wears Clown Nose on New
Smile
Album Cover: 'My Journey Towards the Light'
Music
//
July 09, 2020
The Chicks Say They Were Treated 'Very Weird' Backstage Ahead of 2016 CMAs Beyoncé Performance
The Chicks Say They Were Treated 'Very Weird' Backstage Ahead of 2016 CMAs Beyoncé Performance
Country
//
July 09, 2020
Original
Dukes of Hazzard
Stars React to Confederate Flag Controversy: 'The Car Is Innocent'
Original
Dukes of Hazzard
Stars React to Confederate Flag Controversy: 'The Car Is Innocent'
TV
//
July 09, 2020
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Outside Trump Tower
Politics
//
July 09, 2020
Demi Lovato,Glee Stars Ask for Prayers as Naya Rivera Goes Missing: 'Don't Cut This Life Short'
Demi Lovato,
Glee
Stars Ask Fans to Pray for Missing Naya Rivera: 'Don't Cut This Life Short'
TV
//
July 10, 2020
