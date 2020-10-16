While promoting his new film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel had a pretty surprising answer when asked about his most daring role
No one was seriously injured, according to a fire official
Authorities say the death toll may rise as new information becomes available
Angels Take Flight! Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and the Victoria's Secret Angels Board Plane to Paris
Video
The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is set to air next Monday
The housewives met long before they became reality TV stars
The quirky actor showed off his mixology skills as a bartender at his son's new restaurant
The fashionable father-son duo were proud to support, alongside Anna Wintour
Kendall walked the runway and Nicki Minaj joined the long list of celebs in attendance