Aurelie Corinthios

Matthew Broderick Opens Up About His 23-Year Marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Article
"I can't believe that it's been that long — it doesn't feel like it," said the actor
The couple got engaged earlier this year
Plus, get the latest on costar Craig Conover's love life
Tamar Braxton Denies Ex David Adefeso's Claim That She Attacked Him: 'He Was My Best Friend'
Article
"Not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship," she says in a clip from her sit-down with Tamron Hall
The couple revealed that they're still together during the Double Shot at Love reunion earlier this month
The reality star and singer's July suicide attempt will unfold on season 7 of Braxton Family Values