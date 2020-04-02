Aurelie Corinthios
Matthew Broderick Opens Up About His 23-Year Marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Article
"I can't believe that it's been that long — it doesn't feel like it," said the actor
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Fiancée Francie Frane Reveals Her 'Tactic' to Get Him to Quit Smoking
Video
The couple got engaged earlier this year
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Talks Monogamy and Quarantining with Taylor Ann Green
Article
Plus, get the latest on costar Craig Conover's love life
Tamar Braxton Denies Ex David Adefeso's Claim That She Attacked Him: 'He Was My Best Friend'
Article
"Not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship," she says in a clip from her sit-down with Tamron Hall
Jersey Shore: Pauly DelVecchio Kisses Girlfriend Nikki Hall in Season 4 Trailer
Article
The couple revealed that they're still together during the Double Shot at Love reunion earlier this month
Tamar Braxton Blasts WE tv for Including Her Hospitalization in 'Disgusting' New Trailer
Video
The reality star and singer's July suicide attempt will unfold on season 7 of Braxton Family Values
Ryan Seacrest Tests Negative for COVID After Missing 2 Days of Live with Kelly and Ryan
Video
A source tells PEOPLE that the American Idol host had a "minimal cough"
Kristin Cavallari Dishes on Laguna Beach Reunion, Says She and Lauren Conrad Are 'Totally Fine'
Article
The season 1 cast of the MTV reality show recently got together to promote voter registration ahead of the election
Danny Masterson's Rape Case Will Move Forward, Judge Rules, Rejecting Defense Motion
Article
The actor's lawyers argued that the allegations are too old to be prosecuted, according to reports
How Summer House Star Hannah Berner Met Her New Boyfriend, Irish Comedian Des Bishop
Article
The two have been dating since July
Stephen King Goes Behind the Scenes of Peacock's Mr. Mercedes TV Adaptation, a 'Halloween Treat'
Article
Based on the author's Bill Hodges trilogy, Mr. Mercedes follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer
See a First Look at Netflix's Firefly Lane Adaptation with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke 
Article
The series, which premieres in 2021, is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah
Bachelorette Premiere Reveals Who 'Broke the Rules' by Contacting Clare Crawley Before Filming
Video
After a months-long delay, Clare Crawley's journey finally began with Tuesday's season premiere
Khloé Kardashian Says She Won't 'Pick a Side' After Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Fight on KUWTK
Article
On last week's episode, things got physical between Kendall and Kylie Jenner during a family trip to Palm Springs
Clare Crawley Dodges Questions About Her Bachelorette Replacement Ahead of Season Premiere
Video
A source told PEOPLE that the reality star left abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors
Dominic West Kisses Wife, Declares Their Marriage Is 'Strong' After Being Seen with Lily James
Video
The Affair actor and his wife Catherine FitzGerald addressed reporters outside of their home in London on Tuesday
Bethenny Frankel and Boyfriend Paul Bernon Split After 2 Years: Reports
Video
The former Real Housewives of New York City star had been dating the real estate developer and film producer since 2018
Clare Crawley Greets Dale Moss on The Bachelorette Premiere: 'I Feel Like I Just Met My Husband'
Video
The two-hour season premiere airs Tuesday on ABC
Cynthia Bailey's Fiancé Mike Hill Is Friends with New RHONY Star Eboni Williams: 'She's Smart'
Video
The Revolt TV host is the first Black New York City Housewife
Leah McSweeney Hangs with New RHONY Star Eboni K. Williams: 'Let the Games Begin'
Video
The lawyer and TV host is the first Black New York City Housewife
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Joke Around on Twitter After Physical Altercation on KUWTK
Video
On Thursday's episode, the sisters got into a fight during a car ride with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble
Paris Hilton Planning Peaceful Protest of Utah School with Survivors of Alleged Abuse
Video
The star says she and her peers suffered physical and emotional abuse at the boarding school for troubled teens
Kendall Jenner Breaks Down After Shocking Fight with Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble on KUWTK
Video
On Thursday's episode, things got physical between Kendall and Kylie Jenner during a family trip to Palm Springs
Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood
Article
The couple met through Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in 2017
Brian Austin Green Denies Jessica Alba's Eye Contact Claim: 'That Wasn't Our Policy' on 90210
Video
"I can't imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us," said the actor
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com