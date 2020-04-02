Ana Calderone

Ana Calderone is the Digital Food Editor for PEOPLE. In her nine years at the brand, she's appeared as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, traveled on the road with the late Anthony Bourdain, and hosted cooking segments for the Food Network Kitchen app. When she's not leading PEOPLE's coverage of celebrity chefs and food news, she's often baking up cake content on TikTok @ana_calderone.
Duff Goldman Picks Father's Day Gifts That Are Perfect for the Outdoorsy Dad
Gallery
The star of Food Network's Ace of Taste and father to Josephine, 1, shares unique gifts for adventure-filled family time
Top Chef Crowns a New Winner: 'It Was Always Win or Nothing'
Article
The Bravo Top Chef finale came down to Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo and Sarah Welch 
Guy Fieri Praises Nephew Jules as He Graduates from College: 'So Proud'
Article
Guy Fieri and his wife Lori have raised Jules since 2011
Duff Goldman Gushes Over Wife Johnna and Their Life 'Out in the Woods': 'We Are Insanely in Love'
Article
"We're crazy about each other," says Duff Goldman, whose new Food Network show Ace of Taste premieres on Sunday
PEN15's Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Reunite for AHA's New Ad — But Without Bowl Cuts and Braces
Article
"It was weird not putting braces on before the scene," Anna Konkle tells PEOPLE of shooting AHA Sparkling Water's latest commercial
Eggcellent Ways to Use Up Your Leftover Easter Eggs
Gallery
Why Giada De Laurentiis Won't Let Daughter Jade, 14, Pursue Acting Just Yet
Video
"We are encouraging it. We're just not taking that giant leap yet," Giada De Laurentiis tells PEOPLE
Giada De Laurentiis Talks Love and 'Parallels' Between Her Life and Hallmark Movie Always Amore
Article
Giada De Laurentiis is the executive producer of Always Amore, premiering Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Jennifer Garner Says 'Rarely a Week Goes by' That She's Not Making This Recipe from Emily Blunt
Article
Emily Blunt's English roasted potatoes have become a regular at Jennifer Garner's house, she tells PEOPLE
Jennifer Garner Admits Only 'About 50 Percent' of What She Cooks Works Out: 'It Doesn't Deter Me'
Article
"To me, baking and cooking for your family is love," says the actress, who just announced a new partnership with KitchenAid. "They know that I care and that I'm trying my scattered best"
It Only Took Ina Garten 24 Hours to Get Used to Having Jeffrey Home 7 Days a Week Instead of 3
Article
"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," Ina Garten tells PEOPLE of life before the pandemic
Ina Garten's New Cookbook Go-To Dinners Is Filled with Recipes You'll Make 'Over and Over Again'
Article
See the cover of Ina Garten's latest cookbook, out Oct. 25
What You Should Eat on St. Patrick's Day: Guinness Irish Soda Bread and Beef Stew
Article
Two Irish chefs share their recipes for beef stew and Irish soda bread
Food Network's Molly Yeh Welcomes Baby No. 2, Daughter Ira Dorothy: 'We're So Excited'
Article
Molly Yeh and Nick Hagen's new little girl joins big sister, Bernie, 2
13 Decadent Dessert Recipes Starring Chocolate to Make for Valentine's Day
Gallery
Brownies, cake, pie — oh yeah, it's all here
Martha Stewart Shades Ina Garten's Pandemic Coping Advice to Drink More Cosmos: 'Not Charming'
Article
"I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic," Martha Stewart tells PEOPLE
Martha Stewart Introduces 19 Crimes Chardonnay — and Empowers You to Put Ice in Your Wine
Article
"Nobody minds it anymore, even fine winemakers," says Martha Stewart, who recently launched her new wine Martha's Chard
Hunter Fieri Opens Up About Being 'Guy Fieri's Son' and His First Solo Project
Article
"I want to get into that realm of walking outside of my dad's shadow," says Hunter Fieri, 25, who recently filmed a mini-documentery with ZENB pasta
Bobby Flay Gushes Over Girlfriend Christina Pérez: 'She's Always the Light At the End of the Day'
Article
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez started dating about a year ago after being introduced by mutual friends
Bobby Flay Enlists Michael Symon to Reprise His Role on Throwdown: 'I'm Rooting Against Him'
Article
The best friends teamed up for Symon's new show Throwdown with Michael Symon, premiering Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on Food Network
Nina Agdal Opens Up About Being Away from Her Family for the Holidays: 'It's Not Easy'
Article
The model, who teamed up with Belvedere this year to host a Friendsgiving dinner, tells PEOPLE that she hasn't seen her family since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
We Made the Viral Thanksgiving Turkey 'Bread' — and It's Easier Than It Looks
Article
The genius video from the account @cottageloaves garnered over 1 million likes and more than 10 million views on TikTok
Mary McCartney Makes a Meat-Free Meal with Dad Paul and Talks Their Family's Holiday Traditions
Video
New holiday episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up — featuring Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Stella McCartney — are now streaming on discovery+
Not Sure How to Brine a Turkey? Ree Drummond's Apple Cider Roast Turkey Recipe Is All You Need
Article
The Pioneer Woman shares her recipe for a perfectly brined bird
Why Blake Lively Doesn't Drink and Her Tip for Still Getting the 'Flavor Experience' At Parties
Article
Blake Lively recently founded her own line of non-alcoholic mixers, Betty Buzz
