Amy Elisa Keith/New York City
Celeb Weight-Loss Winners
Article
By learning to cha-cha and snacking on carrots, these stars whittled down—and maintained!—their waistlines
By Michelle Tan/New York City Amy Elisa Keith/New York City Julie Jordan/L.A. Monica Rizzo/L.A.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com