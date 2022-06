Allison Adato

Allison Adato is Editor, PEOPLE + Entertainment Weekly Books, overseeing special editions for both brands. In her PEOPLE past, she covered politics, celebrities, sports, religion, education, food—and often the intersection of these.She has written about ballet dancers, rock stars, self-help gurus, and the scourge of flavored coffee for The Los Angeles Times Magazine, The New York Times, Time, and more. She is also the author of a book about how chefs eat A graduate of the University of Southern California, Adato is a New Yorker by choice in a long-distance relationship with Los Angeles.