Allison Adato

Allison Adato is Editor, PEOPLE + Entertainment Weekly Books, overseeing special editions for both brands. In her PEOPLE past, she covered politics, celebrities, sports, religion, education, food—and often the intersection of these.
She has written about ballet dancers, rock stars, self-help gurus, and the scourge of flavored coffee for The Los Angeles Times Magazine, The New York Times, Time, and more. She is also the author of a book about how chefs eat.
A graduate of the University of Southern California, Adato is a New Yorker by choice in a long-distance relationship with Los Angeles.
Exclusive: Tom Cruise Talks Making Top Gun: Maverick in a New PEOPLE Special Edition
Article
"I wanted it to be a love letter to aviation," Cruise says of his plan to shoot the sequel's extreme flying in real life. Says Maverick's Navy advisor: "Everyone thought he was crazy"
Hello, Gorgeous! PEOPLE Celebrates Barbra Streisand in a New Special Edition
Article
Sixty years after the star's Broadway debut, fans can mark the occasion with an all-Barbra issue looking back at her unmatched career in film, song, style, and more
Dolly Parton in New PEOPLE Special Edition: 'From the Beginning, I Built My Own Strength'
Article
The issue, devoted to all things Dolly, is out ahead of the star's 75th birthday
Aerosmith Responds to Joey Kramer's Lawsuit, Says Would Be a 'Disservice' If He Performed at Grammys
Article
Just days before the Grammys, Joey Kramer filed a lawsuit claiming he's been frozen out from Aerosmith
I Was There: Inside Hillary Clinton's Election Night Party — Without the Guest of Honor
Article
The supporters who came to New York City's Javits Convention Center were ready for a party on Election Night. Unfortunately, it never happened.
5 Memorable Moments from the David Bowie Tribute Concert at Radio City Music Hall
Article
Spanning generations and genres, celeb Bowie fans took on the late star's songbook
Italy's Space Program Brings Espresso to the International Space Station
Article
A decent cup of Joe in space? Yes! Thanks to coffee-obsessed Italians and Portlandians
People Picks
Article
Devon Still Thanks Supporters as 4-Year-Old Daughter Leah Fights Cancer
Article
"You've given my daughter's battle a purpose," the Cincinnati Bengal player tells PEOPLE
People Picks
Article
Scoop
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Should They Remake Private Benjamin?
Article
Picks and Pans Main: Movies
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Why I Love
Article
My Life in Pictures: Colin Firth
Article
Q&A: Johnny Weir
Article
Priest at Philip Seymour Hoffman's Funeral: 'I Learned About Humility from Him'
Article
The actor's friend, a Jesuit, remembers Hoffman as "a lovely person, very down-to-earth"
Picks and Pans Review: Who Said It?
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Fall Cookbooks
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Remembering Ben
Article
Picks and Pans Main: Books
Article
Picks and Pans Review: New in Fiction
Article
Picks and Pans Main: Books
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Love, Loss, Etc.
Article
Picks and Pans Review: From Our Colleagues
Article
Picks and Pans Review: Great Reads New in Nonfiction
Article
