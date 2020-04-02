Alexia Fernandez

PEOPLE Magazine.
Kate Hudson Wishes Mom Goldie Hawn a Happy 75th Birthday: 'Love You to Infinity and Beyond'
Video
Hudson celebrated her mom's milestone birthday by sharing a sweet message alongside a throwback snap of Hawn
Kurt Russell Kisses Goldie Hawn at Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 Premiere Ahead of Her 75th Birthday
Article
Hawn will celebrate her 75th birthday on Saturday
Sharkboy and Lavagirl's Daughter Saves Her Parents in First Trailer for Netflix's We Can Be Heroes
Article
We Can Be Heroes, the standalone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, begins streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1.
Emma Stone's Croods Character Shows Off Her Scars to Kelly Marie Tran's Newcomer in Scene from Sequel
Video
The Croods: A New Age is in select theaters on Nov. 25, 2020
Red Table Talk: Will Smith Reveals 'Feud' with Janet Hubert 'Troubled Me for Nearly 30 Years'
Article
Will Smith's takeover of Red Table Talk airs Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Simone Ledward Is Appointed the Administrator of His Estate
Video
Chadwick Boseman's widow is now the personal representative with limited authority over his estate following the actor's death in August
Debbie Allen Hilariously Snatches Jenifer Lewis' Wig Off Her Head On Christmas On the Square Set
Article
Christmas On the Square premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix
Delivery! Brad Pitt Unloads and Hands Boxes of Groceries to Families in Need in Los Angeles
Article
The Oscar winner spent several hours handing out boxes of groceries to families in need in Los Angeles
Kate del Castillo Says Sean Penn’s Rolling Stone Story of El Chapo Interview Was 'Full of S—'
Video
"He used me as bait and then he never protected me," says del Castillo of Penn's interview with the infamous former drug cartel leader
Wonder Woman 1984 Heading to Both HBO Max and Movie Theaters on Christmas Day
Article
Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max beginning Dec. 25 for one month
Jennifer Grey Retains Dirty Dancing Earnings in Divorce Settlement with Ex Clark Gregg
Video
The two announced their separation in July after 19 years together
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Share a Hug After News of Their Split
Video
The exes, who share two children together, split earlier this year, PEOPLE learned exclusively last week
Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Hopes to Have a Legacy Like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman
Video
"The impact they've had on people in this world is truly incredible," PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive says about his inspirations
Michael B. Jordan Reveals His PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Video
On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael B. Jordan opens up about gracing this year's cover
Red Table Talk: Matthew McConaughey and His Mother Kay Open Up About Their 8-Year Estrangement
Video
"I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years," the actor said of the rift he and his mother experienced
Tom and Jerry First Look! Chloë Grace Moretz on Playing a 'Goofball' Opposite the Iconic Duo
Article
Tom and Jerry is slated for release on March 5, 2021
Red Table Talk: Matthew McConaughey Reunites with 'Beautiful' Former Co-Worker After 35 Years
Article
Matthew McConaughey's episode of Red Table Talk premieres on Facebook Watch Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Had a Happy Beach Outing 2 Months Before News of Their Split
Video
The exes, who share two children together, split earlier this year, PEOPLE learned exclusively last week
Tyler Perry Delivers Moving Speech at People's Choice Awards: 'You're Worthy of Getting to Your Goal'
Article
"Make sure everybody that you run into meets you at your worth," Tyler Perry said
Jennifer Aniston's Closest Friends Call Her 'Mamma,' Says Actress' Longtime Makeup Artist
Video
"She is part of our hearts forever," Angela Levin, a close friend of Aniston's, said in Hello!'s 2020 Kind List
Home Alone 2 Director Says Donald Trump Bullied 'His Way Into the Movie'
Article
The outgoing president had a cameo role in a scene with Macaulay Culkin in 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone Director Calls Disney+'s Planned Reboot a 'Waste of Time': 'What's the Point?'
Article
"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again," Chris Columbus said of Disney+'s plans to reboot Home Alone
Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Never 'Worries About Being Liked'
Article
"I never worry about being liked because it’s a trick bag," says the actress in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Red Table Talk
Demi Moore Receives Sweet Tributes from Daughters & Bruce Willis' Wife for Her 58th Birthday
Article
"She is an iconic mother, iconic woman, iconic partner," Moore's daughter, Scout, wrote in an Instagram tribute on the actress's birthday
Patrick Schwarzenegger Surprised Mom Maria Shriver with a Birthday Cake Featuring Lenny Kravitz’s Abs
Article
Maria Shriver celebrated her birthday on Friday alongside her four children
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com