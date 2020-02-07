Alex Apatoff

Lifestyle Director, PEOPLE

Coronavirus-Related School Closures Keep Extending: Easy Tips to Keep Working from Home with Toddlers Around

As school closures continue to extend, parents are reevaluating how to make their time working from home - with toddlers as coworkers - more sustainable. Zahra Kassam of Monti Kids has some suggestions
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's Sweetest Moments, from Going Public to Getting Engaged

The Real host and her rapper/philanthropist boyfriend are engaged! Look back at their relationship timeline and happiest photos together
How to Work from Home with Kids During the Coronavirus Quarantine (and Not Lose Your Mind)

With school closures occurring across the country due to COVID-19, parents everywhere who were already working from home realized they would have to get creative with scheduling. But how can you do it and not lose your sanity? We got tips from some pros
How to Help Your Special Needs Child Get the Most Out of Home School During Coronavirus Isolation

Transitioning to teaching your kids at home during coronavirus school closures can be hard for many families, but parents of kids with special needs face unique challenges. We got advice and inspiration for helping make the most of their time at "home school"
How This Single Mom Went From Being Unemployed to a Successful InstaChef

By shoving imposter syndrome to the side, Chyna Pace grew a super successful catering business from the ground up.
Mark Wahlberg Warns Post Malone About 'Painful' Tattoo Removal — Plus 18 More Stars Who Had to Rethink Their Ink

See which stars wish they could erase their ink (or have already!)
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Makes Rare Appearance with Her Daughters at Party with Kevin Jonas' Kids

The mom to two young daughters brought them out to a blacklight bash
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Continues to Teach Her About TikTok (Today's Lesson: 'How to Dap')

On today's agenda: Teaching mom how to dap
Finn Wolfhard, Ryan Seacrest and More Celebrities Who Played Football

Influencer Kassady Bingham's 15-Month-Old Son Dies of Leukemia: I'll 'Continue Raising You in Heaven'

Shopping Always Makes You Smile - but Today More Than Ever

The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

Love Her Outfit: Star Style to Steal (and Shop - for Less!)

Jason Biggs and More Stars Who Love Their Spanx (and Aren't Afraid to Show It)

Style // February 07, 2020
Anne Hathaway, Jenna Dewan and More Stars (Including Meghan Markle!) Love This Maternity Line: Here's What to Buy

Parents // February 06, 2020
Selena Gomez Packs a Bunch of Cute Looks into 24 Hours (Plus More Celebrity Quick-Change Artists)

Style // February 06, 2020
Angelina Pivarnick Is Overjoyed About Her Breast Augmentation, and 17 More Stars Who Love Their Plastic Surgery

Style // June 10, 2020
What Are the Most Memorable Oscars Moments Ever? Vote on Your Favorites!

Awards // February 04, 2020
Genius Tips for Decorating on a Budget, Straight from Someone Who Does It for a Living

Home // January 31, 2020
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Turns 17 Today: Where Is the Cast Now?

Movies // January 27, 2020
The Can't-Miss Interviews from the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Music // January 26, 2020
Madelaine Petsch Plays Bridesmaid for Riverdale Costar Vanessa Morgan, Plus More Stars Who Stood Up at Their Friends' Weddings

Style // January 24, 2020
You Can Shop This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand at Nordstrom for Up to 60% Off

Fashion // January 14, 2020
Inside Insanely Organized Celebrity Fridges, from Kim Kardashian to Oprah Winfrey

Food // January 10, 2020
Royal Family Members Who Stepped Down, Forfeited Titles or Abdicated Altogether

Royals // January 09, 2020
From Stepping Out to Stepping Down: A Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship

Royals // May 19, 2020
34 Easy Tricks to Make Your New Year's Resolution 'Do More, but Stress Less'

Health // January 01, 2020
Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfit Ideas (Which You'll Be Able to Afford Even After You Buy All Your Gifts)

Style // December 19, 2019
You've Got Mail Turns 21 Today! Where Is the Cast Now?

Movies // December 18, 2019
Go Inside 49 Mind-Blowing Celebrity Closets

Style // May 01, 2020
The Cutest Holiday Pajamas for Kids at Every Price Point

Parents // December 06, 2019
The Best Personalized Holiday Gifts at Any Budget

Style // December 10, 2019
The One Toy Rachel Bilson Relies on For Flights with Her Daughter

Parents // December 05, 2019
The One Baby Product Line Behati Prinsloo Loves So Much, She Uses It Herself

Parents // December 02, 2019
The One Pair of Pajamas I've Gifted to Pretty Much Everyone in My Life (Which Are Often on Sale at Amazon)

Style // December 01, 2019
The Best Gifts for Guys, As Chosen by Rob Lowe

Lifestyle // November 28, 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith's Gift Guide: 10 Perfect Picks Curated from Products Created by Women and People of Color

Lifestyle // November 27, 2019
Annalee Belle's Heart-Shaped Sparkler and More Unique, Unusual Star Engagement Rings

Style // November 27, 2019
