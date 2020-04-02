Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.
Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Her Ongoing Eczema Battle: 'I Wanted to Crawl Out of My Skin'
Article
"It's so irritating," says reality star Garcelle Beauvais of living with the chronic skin disorder
Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian Is in Early Stages of Dating After Tristan Thompson Breakup: Source
Video
A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian is feeling good after moving on from ex Tristan Thompson
Andy Garcia Says It Was Love at First Sight with Wife of 39 Years, Marivi: 'It Was a Thunderbolt'
Article
"She swept me off my feet," Andy Garcia tells PEOPLE of the night he met — and proposed to — his wife Marivi
Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way
Article
Brian Austin Green tells PEOPLE his kids are "counting down the days" until the arrival of his new baby boy with Sharna Burgess
See All the Photos from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Gallery
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, who are expecting their first child together in July, celebrated their baby boy on the way over the weekend with a baby shower surrounded by all their closest family and friends. The couple enjoyed their special day at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California — and PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look at the big event!
Heidi Montag Is Pregnant! Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby No. 2
Article
The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone
See The Bachelorette Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' 'Playful and Fun' 5-Tier Wedding Cake
Video
The Bachelorette stars JoJo and Jordan wed on May 14 in Santa Ynez, California
Advertisement
Why Mandy Moore's This Is Us Character Rebecca Pearson Is Her 'Ultimate Guide' to Parenting
Article
"It's changed everything for me," says Mandy Moore of This Is Us, which airs its series finale May 24
The Bachelorette's Newlyweds JoJo and Jordan Say Having Kids Is 'at the Forefront'
Video
"We're feeling over the moon," says former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who wed Jordan Rodgers on May 14
See The Bachelorette Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' 'Playful and Fun' 5-Tier Wedding Cake
Video
The Bachelorette stars JoJo and Jordan wed on May 14 in Santa Ynez, California
Why Mandy Moore's This Is Us Character Rebecca Pearson Is Her 'Ultimate Guide' to Parenting
Article
"It's changed everything for me," says Mandy Moore of This Is Us, which airs its series finale May 24
The Bachelorette's Newlyweds JoJo and Jordan Say Having Kids Is 'at the Forefront'
Video
"We're feeling over the moon," says former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who wed Jordan Rodgers on May 14
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos
Gallery
The pair (finally!) tied the knot on May 14, 2022, in front of close friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California
The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Are Married: 'We Feel So Lucky!'
Video
"Jordan is everything I've always looked for in a man," the former Bachelorette star says of her new husband
Advertisement
Matt James Says Everything He Went Through with Rachael Kirkconnell 'Prepared Us for Our Future'
Article
"We operate in our own lane," the former Bachelor tells PEOPLE of not stressing about what others think about his relationship
Eric Balfour and Wife Erin Chiamulon Welcome Second Baby, Son Romeo Amadeus: 'Doing Amazing'
Article
The couple's son, Romeo Amadeus Balfour, was born on Friday
Mandy Moore Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Gus Is a 'Little Parrot' and Loves Music Like His Parents
Article
"We're having so much fun," says Mandy Moore of Gus, her 15-month-old son with husband Taylor Goldsmith
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Are Married! See All the Photos from Their Intimate Nuptials
Gallery
The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday
Joey Lawrence Is Married to Samantha Cope: 'I Am So Thankful!'
Video
The actor and his bride wed in an intimate ceremony in Temecula, California, on Sunday
Prince's Longtime Friend Apollonia Kotero Opens Up About His Private World and Her Devastation After His Death
Article
"No matter how much time goes by, he's everywhere," says Apollonia Kotero of her late friend Prince.
Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About Her 'Magical' Relationship with Her Fiancé: 'We Intertwine So Well'
Video
"He's my biggest supporter," Jodie Sweetin says of her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski, who proposed to her in January
Advertisement
Howie Mandel on Losing Friends Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried: 'The Silence Is Deafening'
Article
"There aren't words to describe the losses," says Howie Mandel of losing his close friends this year
Kelley and Scott Wolf Open Up About Their 18-Year Marriage and Having Their Own Party of Five
Video
"I've been blessed with this great balance," says Scott Wolf of his family and career.
Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker
Video
"I knew it from very long ago... Every day I'd be like, 'Just do it, just try! Just try,'" Kendall Jenner told PEOPLE of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Says She's Not in a Rush to Find a Man: 'I Have Such a Full Life'
Article
"We put so much pressure on women," Garcelle Beauvais tells PEOPLE of the dating world
Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Family Is 'Focused on All the Happy Moments They Are Able to Share'
Video
Sources tell PEOPLE how Bruce Willis' family members have "rallied around him in a big way" after his aphasia diagnosis
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Oscars: Serena Williams' Reaction to the Show and More
Article
The 94th Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After Involvement in Physical Fight Outside L.A. Bar, Says Her Rep
Video
A representative for Hayden Panettiere tells PEOPLE that she is "okay" after she and on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson got into a physical brawl outside the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com