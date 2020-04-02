Aili Nahas

Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Her Ongoing Eczema Battle: 'I Wanted to Crawl Out of My Skin'
Article
"It's so irritating," says reality star Garcelle Beauvais of living with the chronic skin disorder
Advertisement
A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian is feeling good after moving on from ex Tristan Thompson
Andy Garcia Says It Was Love at First Sight with Wife of 39 Years, Marivi: 'It Was a Thunderbolt'
Article
"She swept me off my feet," Andy Garcia tells PEOPLE of the night he met — and proposed to — his wife Marivi
Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way
Article
Brian Austin Green tells PEOPLE his kids are "counting down the days" until the arrival of his new baby boy with Sharna Burgess
See All the Photos from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Gallery
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, who are expecting their first child together in July, celebrated their baby boy on the way over the weekend with a baby shower surrounded by all their closest family and friends. The couple enjoyed their special day at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California — and PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look at the big event!
The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone
See The Bachelorette Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' 'Playful and Fun' 5-Tier Wedding Cake
Video
The Bachelorette stars JoJo and Jordan wed on May 14 in Santa Ynez, California
Advertisement
"It's changed everything for me," says Mandy Moore of This Is Us, which airs its series finale May 24
"We're feeling over the moon," says former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who wed Jordan Rodgers on May 14