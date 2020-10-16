adelineduff1271
Tess Holliday's Secrets to Online Shopping Successfully and More Tips From the Plus-Size Supermodel
Plus size supermodel Tess Holliday shares style and beauty tips at Modcloth's launch of their first ever Fit Shop.
La La Anthony Reveals She Has Psoriasis: 'It Doesn’t Make Us Any Less Human'
Alexander Wang on His 10 Year Anniversary: 5 Things You Need To Know About the Designer
The 11 Diverse Models Who Are Changing the Face of Fashion
PEOPLE rounds up a list of the 11 most diverse models you need to know in preparation for New York Fashion Week
13 Instagram Accounts to Help Make the End of Summer Less Devastating
Allison McGevna of Inside Allie's World on Easy, Breezy Summer Style
We Tried It: A Salt Cave for Health and Relaxation
Adeline Duff tries out the newest trend in health and wellness: relaxing in a Himalayan salt cave to aid various ailments.
Allison McGevna of Inside Allie's World on Using Color Blocking to Your Figure's Advantage
Plus size blogger Allison McGevna shows PEOPLE reader's how to use color blocking to flatter your figure.
