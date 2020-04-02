Aaron Parsley

Digital Politics Writer, PEOPLE
The Fraught Final Days of Trump's Presidency: 'You Know He's Crazy'
Article
U.S. leaders took pains to manage what they considered the president's volatile moods and erratic behavior, according to the forthcoming book Peril
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Some Police Might Reveal Her Location During Jan. 6 Riot
Article
One Capitol Police officer admitted he may have inadvertently revealed information about the lawmakers' secure location but denied he was sympathetic to the rioters
Afghan Women Post Selfies in Colorful Dresses to Protest Taliban Dress Codes: 'Do Not Touch My Clothes'
Article
"I posted my pic in the traditional Afghan dress to inform, educate, and dispel the misinformation that is being propagated by Taliban," one woman wrote
Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole, 'Not in the Spotlight Often,' Gets Sweet Birthday Messages as He Turns 27
Article
"To my pal, son, and fantasy football partner, we're all so proud of you," Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wrote on Twitter
Bernie Sanders and Cindy McCain Write Tributes for Biden and Other Leaders on TIME 100 List
Article
Despite their differences of opinion, Sanders has talked before about his and Biden's friendly and supportive relationship
Caitlyn Jenner Earns 1 Percent of Votes in California Recall Election
Article
By contrast, Gov. Gavin Newsom has received about 5.8 million votes so far to keep him in his job and was declared the winner soon after the polls closed
The Obamas, Bushes & Clintons Join New Effort to Support Afghan Refugees
Article
The former presidents and first ladies are part of Welcome.US, a nationwide initiative to support new arrivals from Afghanistan
After Resigning amid Scandal, Al Franken Is 'Keeping My Options Open' for Another Run
Article
When he announced his resignation on the Senate floor three years ago, Franken said, "Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently"
Ella Emhoff's Mom Kerstin Sends Love After Her First Met Gala Appearance: 'Proud Mama!'
Article
Ella signed with IMG Models at the start of 2021 and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut in February
Afghan Dogs Found at Kabul Airport amid Evacuation Train with New Handlers: Report
Article
Employees of a security company said they are caring for dozens of animals that can detect drugs and explosive devices
Rather Than Attend 9/11 Memorial with Other Presidents, Trump Opts for Boxing and Boasting
Article
The former president made a solo appearance with New York police officers and firefighters before appearing at a boxing match in Florida; he also taped a message of support for the controversial Unification Church
Amy Coney Barrett Argues Supreme Court Justices Aren't 'Partisan Hacks' After Controversial Abortion Ruling
Article
"Sometimes, I don't like the results of my decisions," Barrett insisted on Sunday. "But it's not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want"
63 of Madonna's Most Unforgettable Looks in Honor of Her Birthday
Gallery
As the Material Girl celebrates 63 years, we look back at her fashion evolution
Remembering Michael Jackson's Life, 12 Years After His Shocking Death
Gallery
How the child superstar grew into an icon beloved by the world - and the eccentricities that later defined him
Goldfrapp's Favorite Places in London Include a Smoked Mackerel Hotspot, a Sweet Bakery and the 'Most Terrifying Place' in the City
Article
Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory share their favorite places — from a hip East London bakery to a creepy Victorian medical museum
Harrison Ford Plane Crash: Eyewitnesses Describe 'Sputtering' Plane, Hearing a 'Boom'
Article
Another witness describes the incident as a "beautifully executed forced landing" by a well-trained pilot
Bob Simon of CBS News Dies in Car Crash
Article
The legendary newsman was killed in a car crash, according to CBS News
Kanye West Almost Pulls a 'Kanye' at the Grammy Awards
Article
The rapper pretends to interrupt Beck while he accepts the award for album of the year
Jennifer Aniston Says Skipping the Gym Sounds Nice – But Has Its Consequences
Article
The SAG-nominated actress says she didn't work out while filming Cake
Viola Davis Calls Out Her 4-Year-Old Daughter in Heartfelt SAG Awards Acceptance Speech
Article
The SAG Award winner also thanked her husband, her mother and the creators of How to Get Away with Murder
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Marries Tasha McCauley
Article
The actor and Tasha McCauley said "I do" during a ceremony at their home on Dec. 20
Kelly Rowland Shares Wedding Photo on Instagram
Article
The singer shares a photo on Instagram from her big day in May and looks back at her even bigger year in 2014
Solange Knowles Shares Gorgeous Honeymoon Photos from Brazil
Article
The singer and her husband Alan Ferguson are traveling in Brazil, according to posts on her Instagram feed
Anna Marie Cardwell: 'I Would Feel Hurt' If Mama June Is Dating My Molester
Article
Anna Marie Cardwell tells PEOPLE she's "confused" about reports her mother is dating the man she says molested her when she was 8 years old
Beyoncé and Jay Z Attend Brooklyn Nets Game Amid Video Uproar
Article
The power couple were sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game on Monday
