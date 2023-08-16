Author's Book Was Gifted to Ryan Gosling on 'Barbie' Set and Featured in Movie: "We Live in A Wacky World"

John Egenes, a self-proclaimed "cowboy kind of guy," wasn't expecting his 2017 book 'Man & Horse' to be so involved in the summer blockbuster

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on August 16, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Ken with a book
Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling on the set of 'Barbie' (2023). Photo:

Jaap Buitendijk

If you’ve seen summer blockbuster Barbie, you know that the movie is fun and colorful and musical — but that it’s also about power and gender and books. One of the turning points of director Greta Gerwig's flick comes when Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leave Barbie Land and enter the Real World. Left to his own devices, Ken wanders into a high school library and leaves with a stack of books in hand. These volumes, with titles like Horse and The Origins of Patriarchy, ignite a masculinity-fueled awakening in Ken, and lead him to flip Barbie Land upside down. 

While the majority of books that inspire Ken are fake (with covers created by the Warner Bros. Pictures graphics department), one real book somehow made it onto the set, leading to a New Zealand-based author's unexpected cameo.

Retired university lecturer John Egenes wasn’t expecting for family and friends to contact him, saying that his 2017 book, Man & Horse: The Long Ride Across America, was featured in Barbie. The book appears in a scene when Ken is at home in his Mojo Dojo Casa House.

Ken's book
Ryan Gosling holds a copy of John Egenes' 'Man & Horse: The Long Ride Across America'.

Jaap Buitendijk

“I think I've reached the age where nothing much surprises me anymore,” Egenes, 73, tells PEOPLE. “We live in a wacky world. It's just another one of those sort of serendipitous, wacky things.”

In an interview with IMDb, Gosling revealed that the book was actually a gift from Robbie—one of many Ken-themed souvenirs that the actress gave him throughout the filming process. Gosling even mentioned that the book’s plot is something that he would want to make into a movie, too.

And why not? Man & Horse details an epic cross-country trip Egenes took in 1974 with his beloved horse, Gizmo. Over 7 months, the pair traveled from California, where Egenes grew up, to Virginia, crossing 11 U.S. states and experiencing everything from “the isolation and loneliness of the southwestern deserts” to sleeping with coyotes, per the book’s description.

specific book featured in Barbie
'Man & Horse: The Long Ride Across America' details an epic cross-country trip Egenes took in 1974 with his beloved horse, Gizmo.

Courtesy of John Egenes

“It's sort of that kind of a story, going out and taking on a challenge that's kind of bigger than life, and then, accomplishing it,” Egenes says. The book's content, which is written in vignettes, was pulled from the logbook Egenes kept at the time. The author took his time with the writing process, which allowed him to reflect on his memories and “talk about what it really was."

Egenes, who used to ride freight trains and hitchhike throughout the 1960s, considers himself “a cowboy kind of guy” — honestly, he sounds like someone Ken would enjoy hanging out with. But despite the journey’s storybook-sounding premise, it had its challenges too. Serving as Gizmo’s sole caretaker throughout their trek held “an enormous weight.” Man & Horse is a tribute to the writer's faithful friend of 22 years, who stayed by his side from coast to coast.

“I still get so many emails and even handwritten letters [about the book.] Does anybody do that anymore?” Egenes says. “Somehow I touched them, or my horse touched their lives, and that’s hugely rewarding.”

specific book featured in Barbie
John Egenes.

Credit: Pearl Barry

Prior to Barbie (which Egenes has seen and deems “quite a good film”), the author had already had his work enjoyed by celebrities. While living in New Mexico, he worked as a saddle maker, and created belts and accessories for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan. An interview with Stuff reveals he made a bustier for Naomi Campbell and guitar straps for Bruce Springsteen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to writing, Egenes is also a prolific multi-instrumentalist and session musician, according to his Bandcamp. As for new projects, he is currently writing a “wacky” novel that takes place in 1960s Marfa, Texas, though he admits that fiction is a bit of a challenge for him. 

“What's important is doing the good work and to try to, I don't know, come up with something good,” Egenes says. “That's what I've always done.”

Related Articles
Barbie movie trailer
The Major Detail About Ryan Gosling's Ski Suit in 'Barbie' That You Might Have Missed (Exclusive)
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Bill Maher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LBJ at ArcLight Hollywood on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California; Barbie movie still
Bill Maher Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Preachy, Man-Hating' — But Also 'Fun'
MARC MARON ON BARBIE
Marc Maron Slams the 'Certain Men' Who 'Took Offense' to 'Barbie' Movie: 'So Embarrassing for Them'
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
'Barbie' PEOPLE Review: Margot Robbie Is a Doll for the Ages but Ryan Gosling Steals the Movie
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
From Fart Jokes to Fun Cameos, 'Barbie' Scenes That Didn't Make the Film's Final Cut
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Escape 'Barbie'-Mania with Glamping Trip: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Anne Hathaway, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer
All the Actors Who Almost Landed Roles in 'Barbie'
Ryan Gossling's "I am Kenough" hoodie went viral after it was featured in the Barbie movie â and you can buy it online!
You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’
Rob Thomas, Ryan Gosling, Ken, Barbie Movie
Matchbox Twenty on Being Included in 'Barbie' Film: 'We Were an Easy Takedown'
Barbie Easter eggs
The 10 Biggest 'Barbie' Movie Easter Eggs
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' First Reactions Praise 'Great' Margot Robbie and Tease 'Oscar Buzz' for Ryan Gosling as Ken