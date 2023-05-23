13-Year-Old Australian Girl Dies from Dangerous ‘Chroming’ Trend

The teen went into cardiac arrest after using an aerosol deodorant can to get high

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
Aerosol spray can
Aerosol spray can. Photo:

File: Getty

Esra Haynes was only 13 years old when she went into cardiac arrest at a slumber party at a friend’s house.

By all accounts, the Melbourne eighth grader was a healthy, athletic teen, with no preexisting conditions. She and her friends had been celebrating Haynes being named co-captain of their under-14 AFL team, a version of soccer known locally as “footy,” earlier in the day.

The cause of her heart failure? Chroming, a dangerous trend in Australia that her parents Paul and Andrea said caused the young girl to go into cardiac arrest and suffer irreparable brain damage.

"[It was] just a regular routine of going to hang out with her mates," her mother, Andrea, told the Australian news program A Current Affair. But while at the March 31 party, her parents say Esra inhaled chemicals from a deodorant can for a quick high, which ultimately caused her death.

Known stateside as “huffing,” chroming — sniffing and inhaling household chemicals normally stored in aerosol cans — is alarmingly on the rise in Australia because it produces quick, cheap, and easily accessible high.

Finger pressing a spray can
Aerosol can.

File: jose hernandez antona/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

“Inhaled chemicals are absorbed rapidly into the bloodstream through the lungs and are quickly distributed to the brain and other organs. Within seconds of inhalation, the user experiences intoxication along with other effects similar to those produced by alcohol,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Haynes family told A Current Affair that while their daughter was on life support for eight days, they met another family whose daughter was in the ICU, also for chroming. 

It’s part of an alarming trend: The body of a 16-year-old New South Wales girl was found with a deodorant can and a towel last year. And a Queensland teen was left with brain damage after chroming, her family said.

Now, the Haynes family is calling for more action from deodorant manufacturers.

“For me, it’s a pistol sitting on the shelf,” Paul said, according to The New York Post.

“We need the manufacturers to step up and really change the formulation or the propellants.”

The Haynes family is also pushing for more education about the very real dangers of chroming. 

"Esra would've never have done this if she'd had known the consequences. That it could take your life," Paul said.

In the meantime, retailers in Australia are stepping up to help curb the chroming trend.

Australian chain store Coles began locking aerosol deodorants behind a glass case in response to the chroming trend, with Woolworths following suit earlier this month.

"Kids don't look beyond the next day. They really don't. Especially not knowing how it can affect them," Paul told A Current Affair.

"The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating, we've got no child to bring home," Andrea said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

