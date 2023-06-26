Reality TV Couple Loses Daughter to Rare Disease, Shares Surprising Warning Sign of Her Illness

A persistent bruise turned out to be an early indicator of a rare cancer for the daughter of Australian reality TV stars

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on June 26, 2023 06:07PM EDT
Australian My Kitchen RulesâÂ contestants Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton Lose Daughter to Rare Disease
Australian reality stars Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton lost their 20-month-old daughter Poppy to a rare form of leukemia n February. Photo:

Instagram/carlyandtresne

Carly Saunders and Tresne Middleton became reality TV breakouts in Australia after their appearance on the competitive cooking show, My Kitchen Rules. But it was their eight-year long IVF journey — which they documented on their Instagram page — which made them beloved stars Down Under.

The twosome finally welcomed a daughter, Poppy Grace, on June 2, 2021. But shortly after her birth, Poppy was diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which the Mayo Clinic describes as “cancer of the blood and bone marrow — the spongy tissue inside bones where blood cells are made.”

After a long battle, Poppy died this past February, just four months shy of her second birthday.

Now, the couple is speaking out about the early warning signs of this rare illness. 

“We noticed her belly was starting to get enlarged. So, it was a little bit distended. And when she was feeding, she would have quite large vomits,” Middleton told Australian news site 7news.

But as the couple tells the site, it was a persistent bruise on Poppy’s thigh that was the real warning sign.

“With leukemia, if they’re pale, if they’ve got bruises or excessive bleeding — they are generally signs that the leukemia is affecting their marrow which therefore affects their blood,” Saunders said.

Poppy’s bruise didn’t fade for five weeks.

“Looking back, we think, how did we not notice she was so pale, but because it happened so gradually, we had no idea,” Saunders said. 

Poppy was just 11 weeks old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. “We’d been trying since 2012 to have a baby and then she was our little miracle,” Saunders told 7news. “We thought we were going to lose her that night. Every day was a battle.”

She added, “We didn’t really believe it at first because it’d been such a long journey to even have Poppy.”

Poppy needed a bone marrow transplant, which she received before her first birthday. But two days afterwards, Poppy took a turn for the worse, with doctors giving her parents the dire news.

“Doctors said to spend as much time with her as you can,” Middleton recalled.

Pharmaceutical trials gave them an extra eight months, during which Middleton says, “Poppy really came into her own during that time, like we saw her personality, we got to see just what a little shining star she was.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, an undisclosed “traumatic” health event in February led to Poppy’s death on February 16.

Blood donations made in Poppy’s honor have surged, as the parents noted: “It’s unbelievable how much cancer kids, and cancer patients in general, need blood. There’s a huge shortage of blood at the moment.”

Donations made in Poppy’s name, according to Middleton and Saunders, have helped save 4000 lives.

“We know how important it was to Poppy and to all her little friends who still need blood.”

The couple are continuing their campaign to encourage blood donations in Poppy’s name, as well as alerting parents to the early warning signs of leukemia.

For Poppy, “it was pale skin due to her low [hemoglobin] (red blood cells), large vomits (due to her enlarged spleen) and a persistent bruise that stayed on her leg for weeks (due to low platelets),” they wrote on their Facebook and Instagram, and also urged parents to watch out for headaches or joint pain, fevers, and swollen lymph nodes, among other symptoms. 




Related Articles
Jackie Evancho Says 'Being Imperfect Is Perfectly OK' After Mental Health, Eating Disorder Struggles
Jackie Evancho Says 'Being Imperfect Is Perfectly OK' After Mental Health, Eating Disorder Struggles
Medications and pills
An Ozempic Pill May Be Coming Soon, Replacing Injections: ‘Game Changer’
Emily Simpson at BravoCon 2022
'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors: 'You Don't Know Me'
CAMK2B Eliciana "Lici" Gonzales
Family Holds Fundraiser for Wisconsin Girl, 9, Diagnosed with Rare 'CAMK2B' Gene Disorder
Women's March "Hold The Line For Abortion Justice" At The Supreme Court During Jackson Women's Health Organization v. Dobbs Hearing
One Year After 'Roe v. Wade' Was Overturned — Here’s Where Abortion Laws Stand in the U.S.
Maplewood, Minnesota, 3M company global headquarters
3M Agrees to Pay $10.3B in Settlement of Lawsuits Claiming 'Forever Chemicals' Contaminate Drinking Water
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Calls Out Body Shamers amid Assault Recovery — 'I Know I Got Fat, I'm So Sick of People Talking About It’
Kendra Wilkinson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Bad Moms" at Mann Village Theatre on July 26, 2016
Kendra Wilkinson Needed 'Intense Healing' After Her Divorce Triggered a Deep Depression: 'I Was So Lost'
âLove & Marriage: Huntsvilleââs Kimmi Scott Talks âBouncing Backâ After âAggressiveâ Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'’s Kimmi Scott Talks 'Bouncing Back' After 'Aggressive' Breast Cancer (Exclusive)
Georgia Navy vet, 27, spends $81,000 on limb-lengthening surgery after being rejected by women for being too short - with painful op boosting his height from 5'5 to 6' Dynzell Sigers, 27, was previously 5ft 5in and now he is 6ft tall post-surgery
Georgia Man Paid $80K for Painful Limb Lengthening Surgery After Crush Rejected Him: 'Feel Like a New Man'
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)
DIGI FIRST SHOOT Sara Siqueiros
Ariz. Mom Whose 3 Toddlers Needed Heart Transplants: 'I Didn't Know How We Were Going to Make It Through' (Exclusive)
Toraze Davis Go Fund Me
Omaha Groom Dies One Hour After Wedding Ceremony Due to Fatal Blood Clot
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Talks 'Rough Time' Navigating Body-Shaming Comments: 'Still Hurts My Feelings'
Oprah's Super Soul Podcast
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on 'the Most Powerful Thing in the World' in New 'Covenant of Water' Podcast (Exclusive)
1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Photo Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos Watching a Waterfront Sunset in a Wheelchair