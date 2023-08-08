Former 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Determined

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner previously confirmed that Majors died in February and now, they have declared his cause of death

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Austin Majors during 2007 CARE Awards (Child Actor Recognition Event) Presented by the Bizparentz Foundation - Portraits at Universal Hollywood Globe Theatre in Universal City, CA, United States.
Photo:

Enos Solomon/FilmMagic

A cause of death for Austin Majors has officially been determined.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Tuesday that the former child actor on NYPD Blue died of fentanyl toxicity. His death was ruled as an accident.

PEOPLE has reached out to Majors's sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, for additional comment.

The department first confirmed Majors' death in February, indicating that he died on Feb. 11. The case had also been deferred "pending additional investigation."

TMZ was the first to report on the news of his death, stating that the former child star — born Austin Setmajer — died while "staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles." At the time, the outlet also indicated that there was "no foul play suspected" but that it's "believed he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl."

Majors' family addressed his death in a statement to PEOPLE, reflecting on how he was "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

NYPD BLUE, from left: Dennis Franz, Austin Majors, 'Safe Home', season 6, ep. 22, aired 5/25/1999

Everett Collection

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," his family continued. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together," the statement concluded. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Majors is best known for playing Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue. He appeared in 48 episodes airing between 1999 to 2004. His efforts on the police procedural series led to him winning the 2002 Young Artists Award for best performance in a television series.

He appeared in many other major TV shows over the years, including How I Met Your MotherERAccording to Jim and Desperate Housewives. He also appeared in films such as Dead SilenceThe Ant Bully and Nevada.

Outside of acting, Majors made under the moniker Pope! Additionally, according to his official website, he would help "numerous charitable organizations."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Meditates on Feeling 'Worthy' 4 Months After Kody Split: 'Don't Give Up on Yourself'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Visits Her Late Parents' Tombstone: 'Nothing Can Replace Them'
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe pose at the 25th Anniversary of "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on November 16, 2021 in New York City.
Jason Tartick Shares the First 'Challenge' He Had to Confront After Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe
Chris Noth
Chris Noth Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Completely Ridiculous,' Admits He 'Strayed' on His Wife
TLC OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle
'OutDaughtered': Adam and Danielle Worry Hazel 'Freezes Up' as She Tries to Conquer a Major First (Exclusive)
Amanda Abbington from the serie "Safe" attends the Closing Ceremony and "Safe" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 11, 2018 in Cannes, France
'Sherlock' Actress Amanda Abbington Deletes Twitter amid Transphobia Accusations: 'I'm Not a Hateful Person'
Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's 'Missing' Laughing with Her 'Full House' Family
Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's 'Missing' Laughing with Her 'Full House' Family
BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix, Television personality Tom Schwartz attends the grand opening of Vanderpump
Ariana Madix Is Emphatic She's 'Not Friends' with Tom Schwartz Despite Sitting Across from Him at 'VPR' Event
Angela Deem attends Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC
'90 Day' Star Angela Reveals 'When the Trouble Really Came' for Her Relationship with Husband Michael on 'Last Resort'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Her Estranged Husband May Be Invited to Her Wedding: 'Depends on the Day'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick Says He Is 'Grateful' for His Time with 'Beautiful' Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe After Split
Noah Schnapp attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023
Noah Schnapp Says He 'Would Still Be Closeted' If His 'Stranger Things' Character Will Byers Wasn't Gay
Actress Sharon Farrell attends Evening Under the Harvest Moon Benefit for Tree People on September 28, 1991 in Mulholland, California
'The Young and the Restless' Actress Sharon Farrell Dead at 82
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever'
Max Greenfield Says Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Lived Up to Everything': 'It Was the Best Vibe Ever' (Exclusive)
Cynthia Bailey
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill
Colman Domingo attends 76th Annual Tony Awards; Angus Cloud attends Ralph's Club by Ralph Lauren, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Lucky Blue Smith
Colman Domingo Remembers Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud: He 'Was Pure Light and Joy' (Exclusive)
William Dilday Jr.
William Dilday Jr., First Black U.S. TV Station Manager, Dead at 85