Former 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Determined

A cause of death for Austin Majors has officially been determined.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed Tuesday that the former child actor on NYPD Blue died of fentanyl toxicity. His death was ruled as an accident.

PEOPLE has reached out to Majors's sister, Kali Majors-Raglin, for additional comment.

The department first confirmed Majors' death in February, indicating that he died on Feb. 11. The case had also been deferred "pending additional investigation."

TMZ was the first to report on the news of his death, stating that the former child star — born Austin Setmajer — died while "staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles." At the time, the outlet also indicated that there was "no foul play suspected" but that it's "believed he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl."

Majors' family addressed his death in a statement to PEOPLE, reflecting on how he was "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."



Everett Collection

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," his family continued. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."



"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together," the statement concluded. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Majors is best known for playing Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue. He appeared in 48 episodes airing between 1999 to 2004. His efforts on the police procedural series led to him winning the 2002 Young Artists Award for best performance in a television series.



He appeared in many other major TV shows over the years, including How I Met Your Mother, ER, According to Jim and Desperate Housewives. He also appeared in films such as Dead Silence, The Ant Bully and Nevada.

Outside of acting, Majors made under the moniker Pope! Additionally, according to his official website, he would help "numerous charitable organizations."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

