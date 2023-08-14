Austin Butler Says Tom Hanks Was Concerned for His 'Mental Health' After 'Elvis' Role

Austin Butler said Tom Hanks advised 'it would be wise to go straight into something else' immediately after the pair wrapped work on 'Elvis'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 14, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. Photo:

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Austin Butler says Tom Hanks recruited him to star in the new miniseries Masters of the Air after being impressed by his commitment to Elvis.

In a recently published The Sunday Times profile, Butler, 31, said that Hanks pitched the World War II-focused miniseries to him while they were at dinner some time after completing last year's Elvis, in which Butler starred as legendary musician Elvis Presley and Hanks, 67, portrayed Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“ 'You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else,' " Butler recalled Hanks saying during that dinner. " 'If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash . . . ' "

" 'And, you know, I’ve got this thing I’m producing,' " the actor added to the outlet of Hanks' pitch.

Butler famously grew attached to speaking in Presley's accent even months after the film released in June 2022. In February, he said he was finally "getting rid of the accent" as he prepared to film his role in the upcoming Dune: Part Two.

TOM HANKS as Colonel Tom Parker and AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Picturesâ drama âELVIS,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Warner Bros.

"It’s what I realised doing Elvis — that forced me to go to the very edge of what is possible, and not every experience will be like that," he told The Sunday Times of his experience filming the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie. Butler received an Academy Award nomination for the role, though Brendan Fraser ultimately won the award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale.

"I don’t think I’ll ever have an experience like that again, but if I have to really dig, it makes me feel alive," Butler added to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Butler won a Golden Globe Award in January for Elvis, the actor said backstage that he "didn't even think about" whether he might've been still using some of the character's distinct cadence in his acceptance speech.

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," Butler said at the time. "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
PA Images/INSTARimages.com

The actor's new miniseries Masters of the Air follows a group of American military airmen with the 100th Bomb Group during World War II, according to Apple TV+'s official page for the show. The series, produced by Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman, serves as the third World War II-focused drama the trio have created, following 2001's Band of Brothers and 2010's The Pacific. The series does not yet have a release date.

Butler will next appear as the antagonist Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two alongside costars Timotheé Chalamet, Zendaya and Stellan Skarsgard, among others. The movie releases Nov. 3.

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot Practiced 'Snow White' Song for a Month Before Audition: 'They Needed to Make Sure I Can Sing'
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lots of Cake and Shares His 'Favourite Birthday Card Yet'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Apologizing for Instagram Post
Drena De Niro remembers late son Leandro
Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'
Yaron Versano, Gal Gadot arrives at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021
Gal Gadot Says She 'Would Never Be Where I Am Without' Husband Jaron Varsano
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says Girlfriend Allison Hsu Has 'Absolutely Changed My Life' (Exclusive)
taylor zakhar perez and nicholas galitzine
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Actors Say Humor and Mints Helped Them 'Stay Fresh' During Sex Scenes (Exclusive)
Tyrese Gibsonarrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023
Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1M Over Alleged Racial Profiling During Store Visit
Billy Porter Tribeca 06 15 23
Billy Porter Says He's 'Back on the Market' After Filing for Divorce: 'Looking Forward to the Next Adventure'
Ray Liotta, Kevin Costner Field Of Dreams - 1989
Ray Liotta Said He'd Never Seen 'Field of Dreams' Three Years Before His Death: 'I Don't Know Why'
Alec Baldwin Rust set
'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Pleads Not Guilty in New Mexico Case, Trial Set for December
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident: 'I've Been Healing Quite Amazing'
Rebel Wilson Gives Health Update After On Set Accident Left Her with Stitches: 'I'm Healing Very Well'
Drena De Niro, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez
Robert De Niro's Daughter Drena Says Her Son Leandro Was 'Killed' After 'Addiction Took Over'
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City
Sandra Bullock Put Career on Hold as Bryan Randall Battled ALS: 'I Want to Be at Home' and 'Present'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Says 'I Don't Really Care' About Glen Powell Romance Rumors: 'Fun to Give It to 'Em'