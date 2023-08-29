Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are having some quality time.

The pair was spotted on a date night Monday after dining at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Holding onto her boyfriend’s hand, Gerber, 21, looked relaxed as she sported a partially zipped brown vest top, with black baggy pants.

The model also carried a green handbag and rocked a pair of black flats and silver earrings, as her hair fell into loose curls in a middle-parted style.

Meanwhile, the Elvis star, 32, wore a black leather jacket with matching pants and boots. Butler was also dressed in a black Das Klown T-shirt, sporting a stylishly messy hairstyle.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in Paris on July 5, 2023. SplashNews.com

Butler and Gerber were first romantically linked in December 2021 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles.

"She seems really happy," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "All of her friends think he's really cute."

In March of the following year, the couple made their red-carpet debut in Los Angeles at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party.

Butler was seen dressed in a classic loose black suit, while Gerber wore a shimmering gold crop top with a high-waisted green-and-red skirt.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in New York City on April 26, 2023. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

The pair's most recent outing comes two weeks after they were seen on an apparent double-date night at Nobu Malibu with Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, on Aug. 13.

The latter dinner excursion was followed by a lunch date in Los Angeles for the couple days later, on Butler’s 32nd birthday.

In May of this year, Gerber’s mother Cindy Crawford opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter’s ability to balance her work and personal life.

"I think that she kind of sees how my husband [Rande Gerber] and I have dealt with it throughout the years," said Crawford, 57. "Which is not like, we don't ever try to, 'Oh, we can't go there because we might get photographed.' "