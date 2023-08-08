Austin Butler Discovers His True Self as YSL Beauty's New Brand Ambassador

Austin Butler is hitting another high note – a fragrance high note, that is.

On Tuesday, YSL Beauty unveiled the Oscar-nominated actor, 31, as the global ambassador for its new MYSLF men's fragrance. As the company wrote in a statement, the Elvis star shares "the vision of the brand to embrace bold self-expression, genuine pursuit of one’s true self and a mission to redefine beauty standards."

In the statement, Stephan Bezy, International General Manager, shared why Butler was tapped for the MYSLF campaign: "Both as an artist and as a human being, he embodies the values expressed by our brand through MYSLF, a modern representation of what it means to be a man. Embracing his many facets. Owning up to his individuality, generously, unapologetically."

Austin Butler appears in a print ad for YSL Beauty's MYSLF fragrance. Gray Sorrenti/ YSL Beauty

In the release for the announcement, Butler (who has often worn Saint Laurent clothing on the red carpet) expressed his admiration for the brand's late founder, fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent.

“I was honored to be asked to join the YSL Beauty family,” he said in a statement. “Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew Mr. Saint Laurent. He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion."

The video portion of the campaign, filmed by Palme d'Or-winning French director Julia Ducournau, will be appropriately movie-star worthy, according to the statement: "Captured in different camera styles, the pace ebbs and flows, creating a narrative that evolves with the rhythm of discovering ourselves."

In the ad, out August 22, Butler is first seen in a hall of black mirrors and then moves through a rapid succession of scenes, including dancing, shadow boxing and embracing sunlight on a rooftop. The actor explores his many different selves until he finally turns away from his reflection in the mirrors and declares, "Myself, no matter what."

Austin Butler has been announced as YSL Beauty's newest brand ambassador. Gray Sorrenti/ YSL Beauty

The print campaign, shot by New York-based photographer Gray Sorrenti, captures the Carrie Diaries star in various smoldering poses. In one image, he's sitting in a modern leather armchair, dressed in a sleek black suit with a T-shirt underneath and black heeled boots. In another, he wears a black leather jacket as he looks intensely at the camera.



Butler is following in the footsteps of Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, who signed on as a YSL Beauty ambassador last August.



Austin Butler poses for YSL Beauty. Gray Sorrenti/ YSL Beauty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Butler recently shared some of his own beauty secrets with Vogue. Though he admitted he doesn't have much of a morning beauty routine to speak of — "I just take that shower and that’s about it," he told the magazine — he did express his appreciation for a good fragrance.

"My approach is that I wear fragrance depending on how I want to feel, kind of how I get dressed. It makes you feel a certain way so that applies to my life. I have some days where I wear fragrance and some days that I don’t," he explained.

"I simply love smells — I love a good smell. So for me, getting to surround yourself with that all day is one of the joys of the fact that people create fragrances, because then you can just surround yourself with something that you love the smell of," he added, noting that he tends to gravitate toward "woody" scents.

"I like that sort of richness of either a tobacco smell or whiskey, but nothing too overpowering. I like something subtle," he continued.

The actor also shared that countless hours spent in the hair and makeup chair helped him pick up some useful beauty tips. "Before I’d ever been on set, I’d never really done any beauty things," he admitted. "But you have a lot of early calls when you’re on set and they’ll put those eye patches under your eyes. They actually really help! I always feel like it moisturizes under the eyes."

