Austin Burke Debuts Song About His Baby on the Way: 'Both Scary and Beautiful' (Exclusive)

Austin Burke's new single, "More Like Her," was released Friday — and it has a sweet sentiment behind it.

The country singer, 29, who is expecting his first child with his entrepreneur wife, Lexy Burke, tells PEOPLE exclusively that his newest single is inspired by "the minute I found out that I was going to be a dad." He explained that he writes about whatever is going on in his life at that moment, and right now that is his wife and baby.

"I remember thinking, man I hope this kid is more like Lexy," Austin tells PEOPLE. "Knowing that this kid is half her means he has a chance to be something really great in this world."

"More Like Her" is a love letter from Austin to Lexy, 29, and their son, in which he shares what qualities he hopes their child will inherit from her.

"She'll love you more than anyone else / teach you how to love yourself," Austin sings.

Austin Burke. Raul Esparza

The musician revealed that not only did his inspiration for the song come about when the couple found out Lexy is pregnant — he also wrote the song within a day of learning the big news.

"The day after I found out that Lexy was expecting, I had a write with Scott Stepakoff and Rafetto. Thankfully, they are both fathers and knew exactly how I was feeling at that moment and I think when you listen to the song, you can hear those emotions that we all felt that afternoon," Austin said.

The ballad starts off with the couple's raw reaction to the positive pregnancy test — which he describes as being emotional.

"So we danced around the kitchen floor / Between scared to death and thank you Lord."

Austin Burke. Raul Esparza

While the pair, who got married in 2019, cannot wait to soon be called mom and dad, Austin confesses that looking at the future brings up mixed feelings.

"Now, Lexy and I get to do something both of us have never done before and it’s both scary and beautiful," he admits.

Deeper into the song, Austin goes on to note his wife's ability to "take a no good day and turn it all around,” comparing that to his own "restless heart" and "impatient side."

The chorus ends: "Just take my word for what it's worth / be less like me / and more like her."

Austin and Lexy Burke. risatphotographyÂ

Austin and Lexy announced the pregnancy with their son in April, sharing their "shock" and excitement with PEOPLE.

"I can't explain my happiness," the "Buy You a Drink" singer told PEOPLE at the time. "Knowing that Lexy is carrying our baby has given me a new appreciation for her and moms everywhere. She's going to be the best mom, and I'm ready to teach this kid the very little I know."

Along with the baby news, Austin's career has soared — just a day before their baby announcement, Austin released his rendition of Patsy Cline's "Crazy." He also opened for Billy Currington in his first two arena shows just last weekend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"More Like Her" is available to be streamed now.

