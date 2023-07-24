Aurora Culpo Gets Busted After Swiping Her Sister Olivia's Bikini: 'Was Waiting for This'

The Culpo sisters are feuding over fashion again.



On Sunday, Aurora Culpo posted what seemed to be a harmless beach selfie on her Instagram Story showing her wearing a cute red, pink and white patterned bikini with delicate chain straps and a matching sarong while sitting in a chair in the sand. The reality star, 34, captured the summery post, "GROOVY beach babe."

However, Aurora's beach bliss was short-lived. In a follow-up slide on her Instagram Story, the mom of two — she shares daughter Solei Marie, 2, and son Remi Berkeley, 4, with her ex Michael "Mikey" Bortone — shared a screenshot of a text message spat with younger sister Olivia Culpo.



Aurora Culpo posts a beach selfie. Aurora Culpo/instagram

"That's mine," Olivia, 31, replied on Aurora's post. "Put all my stuff back."

"Lol. Was waiting for this. I ammmmm u won't even know it's been touched," Aurora replied, referring to the stolen swimsuit.

She wrote over the image, "😂😂😂 @sophiaculpo & @oliviaculpo left their bedrooms at my parents' house fully stocked for me. So sweet of you two ❤️."

Aurora Culpo shares a text message exchange with her sister Olivia Culpo. Aurora Culpo/instagram

Though it was clear from her message to Olivia that she'd been intending to return the bikini after wearing it — with her sister none the wiser, of course — she got busted by her selfie. Things only got worse for Aurora from there.



In a third post on her Story, Aurora confessed to a little mishap. "Real talk tho I'm scared bc I busted this chain shortly after this photo. I'll try pliers and if that doesn't work maybe a jeweler," she wrote. This time, she was careful to cover her digital tracks.

"[Olivia]'s blocked from this story — nobody likes a snitch so 🤫🤐," she jokingly added.

Aurora Culpo confesses to breaking the chain on her sister's bikini. Aurora Culpo/instagram

This isn't the first time the Culpo sisters have battled it out over a bikini. In a November 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia and Sophia quarreled over a Devon Windsor bikini, which Sophia, 26, allegedly "stole" from Olivia.

While in a car with their parents, Susan and Peter, the former Miss Universe filmed sister Sophia for an Instagram Story, asking her to show off her outfit, which featured the bikini top layered under a white button-up shirt.

Yet, what started out as a fun social media post turned into a fashion face-off.

"Are you really going to try to navigate this as I stole your bikini?" Sophia asked pointedly.

"You did steal my bikini," Olivia, who planned to wear the item that day, replied. "I texted Sophia this morning and I said, 'Did you steal my white and gold chain Devon Windsor swimsuit?' She just doesn't answer me," she told her mom and dad.

It appeared the two asked the Victoria's Secret model for the same swimsuit.

Sophia defended herself by claiming her Devon Windsor pieces "disappeared," but were later found mixed in with Olivia's in their "gifting room," hence the confusion.

"If I were really a bitch, I would tell you to not wear my things," Olivia said after explaining that she opened the box addressed to her and placed the bikini in the room where it suddenly vanished.

"You are a bitch!" Sophia snapped back.

The Devon Windsor bikini incident — and other lootings of her wardrobe — inspired Olivia to tighten up her security. In another November 2022 episode of the sisters' reality show, Aurora and Sophia were shocked to see that Olivia had put a padlock on her closet door, locking them out.

"Are you kidding me?" Sophia exclaimed when Aurora showed her the newly added lock. "She's the most dramatic person I've ever met."

Aurora told Sophia she had no one to blame but herself. "She put a lock on this because you take advantage," she told Sophia.

The Culpo Sisters is available to stream on Discovery+.

