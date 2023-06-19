Audrey Roloff Celebrates Husband Jeremy Roloff on Father's Day: 'Best Father I Could Ever Imagine'

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff share three kids, including sons Radley Knight and Bode James and daughter Ember Jean

and Hannah Sacks
Published on June 19, 2023 05:29PM EDT
Audrey Roloff father's day post for Jeremy
Photo:

Instagram/audreyroloff

Audrey Roloff is grateful that her kids have a dad like Jeremy Roloff.

On Father's Day, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos on her Instagram story where she and sons Radley Knight, 19 months, and Bode James, 3, as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5½, celebrated the former reality star.

"Happy Father's Day to the best father I could ever imagine doing this parenting thing with ❤️️ @jeremyroloff," she wrote on the photo.

In a photo of Jeremy sleeping next to their son, Audrey wrote, "Back home with our babies and daddy is getting all the extra cuddles for Father's Day."

Audrey Roloff father's day post for Jeremy

Instagram/audreyroloff

Last month, Audrey opened up on her Instagram about appreciating time with her family, no matter how challenging, and embracing the whimsy she sees in her kids.

"Having kids ages 3+ has been so fun for Jeremy and I because we both have always had a passion for preserving childhood. I think the childlike freedom that we saw in each other was one of the things that drew us together initially," she shared.

"Since becoming parents, we have longed for the days of giving our kids a magical childhood full of play, time in nature, building and creating, working together, being together, and learning by doing. It was a huge heart behind why we wanted property for our family, and we are so grateful to be here in this season✨."

Earlier this year, the couple surprised their three kids with a trip to Disneyland, sharing moments from the experience in a series of Instagram posts.

"Disneyland has indeed not lost its magic✨ part 1 photo dump. I never want to forget the wonder and joy on their faces last week🥹 #disneyland," Audrey wrote.

"Three full days of laughing and playing with our littles❤️ oh the joys of childhood. These certainly are the days🥹."

