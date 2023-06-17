Aubrey Plaza Almost ‘Spontaneously’ Wed — and Divorced —Michael Cera Just to Call Him Her Ex-Husband

The pair were costars in the 2010 cult-classic film 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'

Published on June 17, 2023 12:46AM EDT
Michael Cera Aubrey Plaza
Photo:

John Shearer/WireImage

Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza were close to saying "I do."

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, the Arrested Development actor, 35, revealed that he and his Scott Pilgrim vs. The World costar almost tied the knot during a drive through Las Vegas.

"We almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," he explained. "I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other 'my ex-husband' and 'my ex-wife' at like 20."

Michael Cera

Big Talk Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Plaza, 38, previously revealed that the pair dated for about “a year and a half" during a 2016 appearance on the podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee with Michelle Visage.

While Cera would welcome a child with his longtime partner Nadine, and Plaza would go on to marry her husband, Jeff Baena, in 2021, Cera shared that he had nothing but praise for the Ingrid Goes West actress.

"I mean, she's always been so committed to everything she does," he said. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."

Fans of the actors will soon see them reunite in Netflix's new Scott Pilgrim vs. The World-based animated series.

Confirming that Plaza and Cera, along with Chris EvansSatya BhabhaAnna KendrickBrie Larson,  Alison PillBrandon RouthJason SchwartzmanMae Whitman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, and Ellen Wong, would all reprise their film roles in the new show, filmmaker Edgar Wright reflected on the new series as being one his "proudest and most enjoyable achievements."

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," he shared in a press release from Netflix. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…"

