Attorney of Former Mistress of Convicted Killer Larry Rudolph Calls His Life Sentence 'Excessive' (Exclusive)

The attorney for Lori Milliron, the former girlfriend of dentist Larry Rudolph who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, characterized the sentencing as harsh.

“Like in Ms. Milliron’s case, we feel Dr. Rudolph’s sentence was excessive,” John Dill, Milliron’s lawyer, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday. “We empathize with Dr. Rudolph’s family, but do not believe that he murdered his wife Bianca. Our plan remains to push Ms. Milliron’s case through appeal and exonerate her. We are confident Dr. Rudolph’s lawyers will do the same for their client.”

Larry Rudolph was sentenced Monday following his conviction last year for the 2016 shooting death of Bianca Rudolph, his wife of 34 years, while they were on a hunting trip in Zambia, multiple news outlets, including The Washington Post and the Associated Press, report. He was found guilty of fatally shooting Bianca with a 12-gauge shotgun blast to the chest.

Rudolph initially said that his wife must have shot herself as she packed her gun away. But prosecutors said that Rudolph killed his wife so he could collect life insurance worth millions and continue his relationship with Milliron, who he was having an affair with at the time of Bianca's death.

Milliron was also found guilty in August 2022, according to prosecutors, for being an accessory after the fact to the murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury before the grand jury.

Prosecutors said that Milliron, who was subpoenaed to provide information to a grand jury surrounding Bianca Rudolph’s death, had lied so that Larry Rudolph would avoid prosecution.

Rudolph also gave Milliron cash payments before Bianca's death, according to prosecutors, and when asked about them, Milliron said she didn’t know why Rudolph made cash payments to her and that he was just being generous.

She also told the jury that Rudolph was irritated by the FBI’s investigation into the case because he was “probably innocent,” when in actuality, per prosecutors, Rudolph told Milliron in 2020 that “I killed my (expletive) wife for you.”

In June, Milliron was sentenced to 17 years in prison and was fined $250,000 by the court.

According to Dill, Milliron and Rudolph are no longer in a relationship. "They have not communicated since late last year due to their incarceration," he told PEOPLE in an email on Tuesday. "So I would say there is not an ongoing relationship at this point."

In addition to Rudolph's life sentence Monday, he had been ordered to pay $4,877,744 in restitution and a fine of $2 million as well as forfeiture of assets obtained following the crime.

In a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday, attorney David Oscar Markus, who represents Rudolph, wrote: “Larry is innocent. He did not murder his wife. We are looking forward to the appeal in this matter, in which we have a number of very promising issues.”

