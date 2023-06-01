He’s Accused of Trying to Abduct a 7-Year-Old Boy from a Wawa Bathroom — and He’s Still on the Loose

An attempted abduction suspect is now on the loose after allegedly trying to kidnap a child in broad daylight from a Wawa store in New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Wawa store along State Highway 47 in Maurice River around 12:20 p.m. on May 28, according to a press release from New Jersey State Police.

A 7-year-old boy told police that an unidentified man approached him in the restroom and offered him candy to leave the store with him.

“The boy declined his invitation, at which point the man grabbed the boy’s arm and attempted to physically remove him from the store,” police said in the release. “The boy immediately resisted, broke free from the man’s grasp, and ran to his mother who was using the female restroom.”

The man wanted by N.J. State Police for an attempted child abduction. New Jersey State Police

The suspect then fled the store in a white vehicle police believe is a Toyota 4-Runner.

A sketch and surveillance video of the man have since been released by N.J. State Police.

The suspect is described as a white male with gray thinning hair combed to the back, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

The investigation continues.