Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews Enjoys Time Playing with Son Beckett, 9 Months, at NFL Training Camp

Meggi and Jake Matthews are making memories as a family at training camp this year.

The Atlanta Falcons left tackle, 31, enjoyed playing with his infant son Beckett on the field during family time at training camp as he embarks on his 10th year in the NFL. Both Jake and wife Meggi were all smiles in the photos, which they shared on their respective Instagram profiles.

"Training Camp year 10!" he simply captioned the shots.

On her page, Meggi wrote, "Just melting over here 🫠🫠 love my guys!! Training camp year 10!"

The couple — who tied the knot in March 2021 — welcomed Bennett, their first baby, in November, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post alongside photos of the newborn.

"The most perfect addition to our family arrived well before expected, 3 and a half weeks early and God had his hands all over it clearly!! You made a heck of an entrance Beckett Thomas Matthews," the couple wrote.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love and support over the last few days!! Officially a family of 3! We truly have never known a love like this and can’t thank God enough for this perfect blessing. Our own slice of heaven 💙."

The offensive tackle was in his hotel room in Charlotte ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers when Meggi reached out to let him know she was in labor.

"It was just scrambling making a decision of what to do," Matthews told ESPN of the situation. "Hoping to catch a flight and that didn't work out so forget it, we'll jump in a car and let's drive."

Meggi was originally scheduled to be induced on Sunday, but their baby boy had other plans. Eager to make the birth of his first baby, Matthews left Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. and arrived in Atlanta around 12:30 p.m.

"Only you would come on game day baby boy!" Meggi captioned a photo of the two just after her husband's arrival. "Here we go!! Let's get dad back for this game!"

Jake got just 15 minutes of time with his baby boy before Falcons owner Arthur Blanke picked him up and got him back to Charlotte, with the NFL Instagram account sharing a video of Matthews rushing into the building a little over an hour before kickoff, maintaining the longest active streak in the NFL .