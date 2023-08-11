Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews Enjoys Time Playing with Son Beckett, 9 Months, at NFL Training Camp

The offensive tackle enjoys training camp with his son, who was born hours before the Falcons appeared in a Thursday Night Football game that left dad scrambling

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons' Jake Matthews Enjoys Time Playing with Son Beckett, 9 Months, at NFL Training Camp
Photo:

Jake Matthews/Instagram

Meggi and Jake Matthews are making memories as a family at training camp this year.

The Atlanta Falcons left tackle, 31, enjoyed playing with his infant son Beckett on the field during family time at training camp as he embarks on his 10th year in the NFL. Both Jake and wife Meggi were all smiles in the photos, which they shared on their respective Instagram profiles.

"Training Camp year 10!" he simply captioned the shots.

On her page, Meggi wrote, "Just melting over here 🫠🫠 love my guys!! Training camp year 10!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple — who tied the knot in March 2021 — welcomed Bennett, their first baby, in November, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post alongside photos of the newborn.

"The most perfect addition to our family arrived well before expected, 3 and a half weeks early and God had his hands all over it clearly!! You made a heck of an entrance Beckett Thomas Matthews," the couple wrote.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love and support over the last few days!! Officially a family of 3! We truly have never known a love like this and can’t thank God enough for this perfect blessing. Our own slice of heaven 💙."

The offensive tackle was in his hotel room in Charlotte ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers when Meggi reached out to let him know she was in labor.

"It was just scrambling making a decision of what to do," Matthews told ESPN of the situation. "Hoping to catch a flight and that didn't work out so forget it, we'll jump in a car and let's drive."

Meggi was originally scheduled to be induced on Sunday, but their baby boy had other plans. Eager to make the birth of his first baby, Matthews left Charlotte around 9:30 a.m. and arrived in Atlanta around 12:30 p.m.

"Only you would come on game day baby boy!" Meggi captioned a photo of the two just after her husband's arrival. "Here we go!! Let's get dad back for this game!"

Jake got just 15 minutes of time with his baby boy before Falcons owner Arthur Blanke picked him up and got him back to Charlotte, with the NFL Instagram account sharing a video of Matthews rushing into the building a little over an hour before kickoff, maintaining the longest active streak in the NFL .

Related Articles
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Breastfeeding Her Two Kids: 'The Journey was Difficult'
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Challenges Faced While Breastfeeding Her 2 Kids: 'The Journey Was Difficult'
Jennifer Hudson son David Otungo Jr Basketball 03 26 23
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Son David's 14th Birthday: 'Time to Celebrate'
jason Kelce baby
Philadelphia Eagles Wives Kylie Kelce and Annie Elliott Pose with Their Two Babies: 'Benny & Beau'
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Family Time' in Summer Photos with Her Kids amid Dean McDermott Split
Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota 'So Grateful' as he Shares Sweet Pic with Baby Luai
Lindsay Lohan's Brother Says He's 'Beyond Grateful' as He Shares Sweet Photo with Baby Nephew Luai
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating'
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna shares photos of son King
Blac Chyna Shares Rare Photo of Son King, 10, Honing Soccer Skills: 'Passionate About His Craft'
Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England
Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch
Harper Beckham, 11, Joins Mom Victoria in Sweet Workout Video
Victoria Beckham Joined by Daughter Harper, 12, for Sweet Workout Session: Watch
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Grimes Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Elon Musk as She Calls Their Two Kids 'Little Engineers'
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
DJ Khaled and Asahd
DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Is His Biggest Style Inspiration: 'I'm for Real' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer
Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won't Carry on 'J' Tradition: 'It's Just Not Working'