Ageless Athletes (Like a 90-Year-Old Pole Vaulter!) Go for Gold in Senior Games: See the Photos

See the best photos from the recent Olympics-style games that featured more than 11,500 senior competitors

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on July 29, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Keith Sime has a message for other seniors who would balk at the thought of running in a race: “You don't know what you can do until you try it.”

The longtime runner and Marine Corps aviation veteran, 89, was just one of more than 11,500 athletes ages 50 and up who went toe to toe in July’s National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, participating in 20 sports and nearly 1,200 competitions. 

“These athletes have found the secret to successful aging,” said Del Moon, 70, media director for the National Senior Games Association and a former participant himself. Moon says the environment of the Olympics-style games fosters “a tremendous amount of camaraderie.” 

The competition also aims to promote exercise and vitality in older adults. “I didn’t step foot on a track as an adult until I was 75 years of age,” said Lynne Palmer, an 80-year-old athlete who ran in the 50-meter dash. “I am very grateful I have good health.”

Here are some of the best photos from the biennial games:

Senior-olympics-peace sign
Senior Games Pittsburgh, PA July 10-12, 2023 bib 1440--Colben Sime, (prefers Keith)whofinished 2nd place in the 50m dash, running for Oregon.

Eric Thompson

Keith (Colben) Sime, 89, held up a peace sign after running in track events. Sime won three gold medals and two silver medals in track at the Senior Games. An experienced runner, Sime has long competed in marathons — even since reaching senior citizenship — like the 2015 Boston Marathon, which he ran in alongside his eldest son.

He also competed in racquetball, winning two gold medals and one silver medal. “If you never give up, good things will come,” Sime told PEOPLE.

Senior-Olympics-pickleball
Senior Games Pittsburgh, PA July 10-12, 2023 Ron Franke. Heâs the vice-presidentof our Sun City Texas Pickleball Club. Ronald Fanke 66, Georgetown, TX.

Eric Thompson

Ron Franke, a 66-year-old pickleball player from Georgetown, Texas, caught some air during the competition. The vice-president of the Sun City Texas Pickleball Club, Franke competed in one of the most popular games in this year's events.

"We have to talk about the huge trend in the room and that's pickleball," Moon told PEOPLE. "This is the one sport that we have to close the registration. We just didn't have enough courts for them."

Senior-Olympics-shotput
Helene Myers 69, Columbia MDTrack and FIeld.

Eric Thompson

Helene Myers, 69, of Columbia, Maryland flashed a big smile as she prepped for her track and field event. Moon said Myers' joy the competition is not unusual amongst the other women competing, especially given that many of the senior women did not have the opportunity to participate in sports in their youth before the passing of Title IX.

“Some were prevented from doing it, and then they come back as senior athletes and boy, they've got their chance to get out there and they mix it up," he shared.

Senior-Olympics-polevault
Edward Kent, 90, Meridian ID polevault.

Eric Thompson

Pole vaulter Edward Kent, 90, expertly cleared the bar as he competed in the difficult track and field event. "The games have a very special atmosphere to them, and it is motivational," Moon said of seeing athletes like Kent competing. "It's about more than winning. It's being with these people."

Senior-Olympics
Mary Robinson 81, Gahanna,OH-1215 Lynne Palmer 81, West Cadwell, NJ-- 1376 Joann Sampson 82, Hallandale Beach, FL--number--848 Georgia Keitlinger 83, Cincinnati, OH.

Eric Thompson

A group of women darted through the 50-meter dash, including (from left) Mary Robinson, 81, Lynne Palmer, 80, Joann Sampson, 82, and Georgia Keitlinger, 83.

“It's really a community event and being with other people and sharing with them and celebrating with them is part of the joy of being able to compete,” Palmer told PEOPLE.

