At Least 26 Dead, Thousands Evacuated Following Landslides and Floods in South Korea

The country has experienced days of heavy rains typical of the summer season

By
Published on July 15, 2023 06:20PM EDT
Landslides and Floods in South Korea
South Korean emergency workers look for survivors amid ongoing floods. Photo:

HANDOUT/Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters/AFP via Getty 

At least 26 people have died and 10 others are missing following days of heavy monsoon rains, landslides and floods in South Korea, according to the Associated Press.

Citing the country's Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the outlet noted that the 26 deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday in the country's central and southeastern regions. Thirteen others are injured.

As of Saturday night, more than 4,200 people were in temporary shelters after 5,570 people were forced to evacuate their homes and 25,470 lost power, according to the ministry's latest report, per AP.

Landslides and Floods in South Korea
A damaged house amid ongoing heavy rains in South Korea.

YONHAP/AFP via Getty 

A previous report noted five deaths resulting from landslides burying homes, and two other landslide-related deaths, while the latest report did not share the updated causes of death.

As a result of the heavy rains since July 9, 20 flights were canceled Saturday, some bullet trains were suspended, and 200 roads remained closed. And according to Reuters, Korea Railroad Corp. has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains following falling rocks, flooding and more by train routes.

Landslides and Floods in South Korea
South Korean emergency workers search for survivors following a landslide in Yecheon.

YONHAP/AFP via Getty

Footage shared from this weekend shows residents as they worked to empty out buildings of belongings, walked though large bodies of water filling the streets, and drove through debris-filled roads.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has since forecasted heavy rain in Korea through Sunday, according to Reuters. The outlet also noted that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for military assistance with rescue efforts.

"[The] Prime Minister ... received a report on the situation of damage and how to cope with the storm, and instructed to respond with the full force," a translated message from President Yoon Suk Yeol's Instagram page read on Saturday, as the country's leader was visiting Ukraine.

"The government will mobilize the available human and material resources and do its best to minimize human casualties."

