Genevieve Gorder Says Her New Show Will 'Redefine How We See Lifestyle' — Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)

The 'Trading Spaces' alum chatted with PEOPLE about her new series 'At Home with Genevieve' premiering Friday, June 23

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 21, 2023 01:00PM EDT

Genevieve Gorder is bringing her home expertise back to TV, but this time, she's doing it in a way we've never seen before. 

In her new show At Home with Genevieve — premiering Friday, June 23 on the free streaming service, Crackle — the Trading Spaces alum invites old pals and new experts in the lifestyle scene to share their wisdom on all things entertaining and organization. Gorder opened up to PEOPLE about how this show is unlike any other project she's worked on in the past. 

"It's kind of an unedited version of what I truly want to talk about in the world of lifestyle and home, and I brought in people from all over the country to give their two cents and weigh in as experts," she tells PEOPLE. Gorder adds that it's more of a "modern talk show" with a fast-paced and funny approach. 

At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle

Crackle

The celebrity designer says the three-episode series will "redefine how we see lifestyle" and relate to all generations by exploring cooking, gardening, and everything in between. Every tip and trick in the show tries to answer the question: "How can we be cool at home?"

Gorder explains: "Instead of redoing a living room, I might be talking about what's happening in living rooms right now, or how to clean your living room as an alchemist, or how to work like Plant Kween, and get that perfect vignette of plants in a way that feels forward-thinking."

At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle

Crackle

"This is the most inclusive show I've ever had the blessing to be on," Gorder tells PEOPLE. "It's not like, 'No, we need someone more like this age, or looks like this, or comes from this place. Can't be too city, can't be too suburban.' They're just cool humans that we don't normally get to hear from on talk shows. And their contributions are just beautiful."

Each of her guests will touch on different aspects of lifestyle, allowing At Home with Genevieve to show viewers a little bit of everything — like the magical cleaning powers of Pink Paste and a step-by-step guide on making Taiwanese dumplings.

Gorder adds that she's "really excited" for viewers "to see a person that they will identify with on television, talking about lifestyle and home that they maybe haven't seen before."

At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle

Crackle

Some of her old pals even find their way onto the show, including her former Trading Spaces costar Paige Davis and What Not to Wear alum Stacy London

At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle

Crackle

Gorder tells PEOPLE that it was nice to catch up with London and Davis on television again and "talk about what we're doing now, what we think of lifestyle now, digging in, making jokes, and just kind of un-peeling the onion."

She teases: "With the three of us... you don't have to worry. It's going to be funny, and we're going to have a good time because we all know how to do this."

At Home with Genevieve premieres Friday, June 23, on Crackle.

