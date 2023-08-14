9 At-Home COVID Tests You Can Order from Amazon Today for Under $20

These rapid antigen tests offer a quick and easy way to screen for COVID-19, including the new variant EG.5, or "Eris"

Published on August 14, 2023

COVID Tests Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Even if you’ve grown accustomed to a life without face masks, COVID-19 cases are still popping up across the country

In January 2022, the FDA approved at-home tests that can accurately detect COVID-19. Regularly using these tests for school attendance, large indoor gatherings, and before seeing vulnerable individuals can reduce spreading the virus. While rapid tests were once hard to find, they've become more widely available and more affordable, in large part thanks to many brands who have replenished their stock online. 

Whether you’re planning a trip before summer officially ends or attending a big family wedding, you can grab a number of reliable and easy at-home COVID-19 test kits at Amazon. To simplify the process, we’ve rounded up nine COVID-19 test kits below — all under $20. 

At-Home COVID-19 Tests Under $20 at Amazon

iHealth COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, Pack of 2, $18

Amazon iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Amazon

The iHealth at-home COVID-19 test is Amazon's best-selling clinical diagnostic test. A nasal swab is required for the rapid antigen test, and results are available within 15 minutes. The brand states that the test is appropriate for people over two years old. Those over the age of 15 can collect their own samples, while anyone between two and 14 years of age must have an adult administer the test. There’s also an app that allows you to track results for larger groups who are testing simultaneously.

This test has racked up over 150,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say its “easy to use and understand,” with many adding that it provides “quick and accurate results.” 

Orasure InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test, Pack of 2, $13 (Save 26%)

Amazon InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test

Amazon

You can perform the OraSure InteliSwab test in just three steps. It’s easy to do, since there’s no mixing of solutions or folding of test packets involved. Just open the tube, swab your nose, and place the tube in the testing vial. Within 30 minutes, the results appear right on the test stick, without the need for batteries, instruments, smartphones, or laboratory analysis.

“This is the easiest test I've ever used. Even my 10-year-old was able to get a sample for herself without freaking out like the other ones you have to shove way up in your nose,” one five-star shopper wrote.

On/Go At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, $8 

Amazon On/Go One Rapid COVID-19 Self-Test Kit

Amazon

On/Go's $8 rapid antigen nasal swab test claims to detect a positive or negative result in just 10 minutes with 95 percent accuracy, according to the brand. The app provides test instructions, interprets sample results correctly, and allows you to store and share historical data. There's even a timer to ensure you’re taking the proper amount of time to collect your sample. The nasal swab test can be used on anyone ages two and up.

One reviewer shared that the COVID-19 test was convenient and they were impressed with the app. "It made the process really easy to understand,” they wrote, adding: “I was pretty stressed testing the first time and loved how confident the app made me feel."

Keep scrolling to check out more COVID-19 tests under $20 from Amazon. 

Inbios SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test, Pack of 2, $12

Amazon SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test

Amazon

Binaxnow COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, Pack of 2, $19.88 (Save 17%)

Amazon BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Amazon

Genabio COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit, Pack of 2, $13

Amazon Genabio COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test Kit

Amazon

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test, Pack of 2, $17 (Save 17%)

Amazon Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test

Amazon

Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, Pack of 2, $13

Amazon Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Amazon

Boson Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, Pack of 2, $13

Amazon Boson Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card

Amazon

