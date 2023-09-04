Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This Shacket That's a 'Staple for Fall' — and It’s on Sale

Labor Day weekend is in full swing, which means it’s time to trade in sun dresses and sandals for sweaters and boots.

Amazon shoppers are ahead of the seasonal curve, since the site’s trending charts are chock-full of fall fashion at the moment. Hundreds of customers just bought the Astylish Corduroy Shacket, which is currently up to 24 percent off thanks to double discounts.

The top combines the powers of both a shirt and jacket (hence the celebrity couple-esque name), making it comfortable for all-day wear yet substantial enough to withstand the elements. This shacket is made from soft and cozy corduroy and has an oversized design for an ultra comfy fit. It's also equipped with buttons, adjustable sleeves, and a large pocket to house glasses, pens, phones, and other items in a pinch.

Astylish Corduroy Shacket in Beige, $32 with Coupon

The shacket is machine-washable and dryer-safe. One reviewer praised the sturdy fabric, saying there’s “no ironing needed at all.” They also noted that it “washes up so nicely.”

It’s available in women’s sizes S through XXL as well as 37 different colors. There are everyday neutrals like beige and black, along with fall-ready hues like berry red and mustard yellow. Discounts vary depending on size and style, with stackable coupons available on select styles for additional savings.

Astylish Corduroy Shacket in Red, $36 (Save 14%)

More than 6,800 Amazon shoppers have given the shacket a perfect rating. One reviewer called it a “staple for fall,” while another raved that it can be “dressed up or down.” A third shopper shared, “I wear it open or tied or crossed and tucked in, and it is always super flattering and cute.” They finished off by saying, “There are tons of colors and, honestly, I wear it too much… [it] might be time to get another color.”

A final customer called the top “beyond comfortable,” then wrote, “Being a curvy girl, it can be hard to find jackets that fit both shoulders and length. It has both.”

Kick off your seasonal closet refresh with the Astylish Corduroy Shacket while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Astylish Corduroy Shacket in Black, $32 with Coupon

